Haken part ways with Charlie Griffiths and Conner Green

UK prog rockers Haken have announced they have parted ways with guitarist Charlie Griffiths and bassist Conner Green.

In a short statement on their social media, the band stated, "It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the departure of Charlie Griffiths and Conner Green from Haken. We are tremendously grateful for the time we’ve spent together, creating music and touring the world, achieving things we thought weren’t possible. Both Charlie and Conner are irreplaceable, as musicians and individuals, and they have given so much to make this band what it is today. We cannot thank them enough, but we wish them all the best with any future endeavours. They will always be a part of the Haken family. New music coming this year."

There had been some speculation as to what might have been happening with the band, following the cancellation of both the band's appearance at Euroblast Festival and live dates with US prog rockers Coheed And Cambria.

Guitarist Griffiths joined Haken in 2008, a year after the band formed. He has appeared on every album release and launched his own solo career with the release of Tiktaalika in 2022.

Green replaced original bassist Thomas MacLean in 2014.

(Image credit: Haken)