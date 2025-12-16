Best Christmas gifts for Ozzy and Black Sabbath fans: Don't be Paranoid and Bark At The Moon instead with our festive picks
If you have a friend who loves Ozzy Osbourne or Black Sabbath, these present ideas should hit the right note this Christmas
One of music’s greatest frontmen Ozzy Osbourne, sadly passed away this year aged 76, but his legacy lives on in the shape of the rock legend's brilliant music – not to mention the awesome Ozzy and Black Sabbath merchandise that you can get your hands on. From hats and t-shirts to posters and calendars, there’s a whole load of great stuff dedicated to Ozzy and the British music icons.
This is great news for anyone who has a Sabbath-loving mate or family member and is wondering what to buy them for Christmas this year. To help you find a perfect gift, we’ve hand-picked some of the best Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath products on the market. All you have to do is order what you want and wrap it up!
Wrapping paper
When choosing a gift for a fan of Ozzy and Sabbath, picking the right wrapping paper shouldn't be an afterthought. With that in mind, we found this brilliant design by Burning Innovations on Etsy. It looks fantastic and will go well with an music gift you choose to give this Christmas.
Gift cards
If you've left things to the last minute and an online order is unlikely to come through in time, don't worry as there are several gift cards you can buy covering a number of the big online retailers. The ones we've picked out below all have the option of being delivered via email on the day itself.
- Amazon: You can send a standard or animated digital gift card direct to their email with your own personal message. Prices start at $10/£10
- Sweetwater: Have e-Gifts available and you can also add your own personal message which will be dropped into your their inbox.
- Guitar Center: Have digital gift cards and physical cards available. These can be put towards gear, lessons, repairs and rentals.
- Thomann: If your friend or family member is into music tech, then Thomann have three gift card options available which can be delivered via post, email or SMS.
- Etsy: Home to a wide range of products, Etsy also have a range of gift card options which can be sent directly to them or to your own email.
Where to shop
US retailers
UK retailers
