Amazon has hundreds of rock & metal t-shirts on sale for Prime Day - from Sabbath to Sleep Token, here’s my top picks

Amazon’s annual Prime Big Deal Days is off and running and there are loads of awesome Prime Day music deals to get your hands on - and that includes a whole pile of neatly ironed rock and metal t-shirts.

I’ve been sifting through what’s on offer on both Amazon US and Amazon UK and picked out my favourites, including the classic Guns N’ Roses Vintage Cross t-shirt, which is down 20% in the US - reduced from $24.99 to $19.99.

Meanwhile, in the UK, there’s 20% off Black Sabbath’s Sabbath Bloody Sabbath tee - down from £25.99 to £20.29.

I’ve highlighted both sales below along with some of my top picks, starting in the US.

US t-shirt deals

Amazon US rock & metal t-shirt Prime Day sale

Amazon US have loads of band t-shirts of sale for Prime Big Deal Days, including Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, the Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, Black Sabbath, Kiss and Aerosmith. There are also tees with cool rock designs on sale too.

My first pick is the Black Sabbath Official Vintage Negative t-shirt which is down from $24.99 to $19.99. It has a striking design and features “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath” across the front. Save 20%.

My next choice is the Sleep Token Butterflies t-shirt in black - down 16% from $34.47 to $28.99. It's an officially licensed product and is made from soft-style cotton.

Classic rock fans should take a peek at the Led Zeppelin US Tour 1975 crew neck shirt. It's down from $14 to just $11.20 making it a bit of a steal. The colours really pop and you can get it in black or heather grey.

Aerosmith's classic logo is front and centre of this classic tee and it's available in a range of colours. The sale price is $19.99 - down from its usual $24.99 price tag. I'd say the Cranberry Red colour scheme is my personal favourite.

Korn fans might be interested in this Swing Set Cover t-shirt, which takes it's inspiration from the band's 1994 debut album. It's down from $25.99 to $20.79.

UK t-shirt deals

Amazon UK rock & metal t-shirt Prime Day sale

Amazon UK have joined in the t-shirt fun and are offering a huge array of t-shirts in the Prime Big Deals Day sales for less than £25. There's something for everyone here including Blink-182 and Queens Of The Stone Age tees.

Let’s kick off the UK Prime Big Deal Days t-shirt discounts with this AC/DC t-shirt featuring the band’s iconic logo. The distressed design is particularly eye-catching and you can have one in your collection for £20.79 - down from its usual price of £25.99.

And talking of iconic designs, this Pink Floyd Dark Side Of The Moon tee has been reduced by 30%, taking it down from £25 to £17.49.

Def Leppard's classic Hysteria album was a monster hit around the world and still stands up today, so there should be a few people out there who'd like a new t-shirt. This one is down from £25.99 to £20.79.

Time to celebrate all things Blink-182 with this cool-looking neon style t-shirt featuring the band name. It's available in a bunch of colours and you can have it with 20% off - down from £25.99 to £20.79.

I'll wrap things up with another classic: Black Sabbath's Sabbath Bloody Sabbath t-shirt featuring the iconic cover design. Again, this one is available in a range of colours and it's down from £25.99 to £20.79.