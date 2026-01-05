David Lee Roth announces extensive North American tour

Former Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has announced an extensive North American schedule.

Roth's 2026 itinerary kicks off at Spokane Live in Airway Heights, WA, on April 16, and wraps up on June 20 at the Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI. Tickets go on general sale on Friday, January 9 at 10am local time.

Roth is also confirmed to headline the Buffalo Chip festival in Sturgis, SD, on August 07, where other bill-toppers include Lynyrd Skynyrd, Megadeth and country star Lainey Wilson. Full dates below.

In October 2021, Roth announced plans to retire from touring in advance of a residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, but the shows were eventually cancelled due to covid. He returned to the road in 2025.

David Lee Roth

Apr 16: Airway Heights Spokane Live, WA

Apr 18: Grand Ronde Spirit Mountain Casino, OR

Apr 20: Anaheim House of Blues, CA

Apr 22: Tucson The Rialto Theatre, AZ

Apr 25: Albuquerque Revel, NM

Apr 27: Lubbock Buddy Holly Hall, TX

Apr 29: Austin Live at The Moody Theater, TX

May 01: Memphis Graceland Soundstage, TN

May 03: Orlando Hard Rock Live Orlando, FL

May 06: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

May 09: Virginia Beach The Dome, VA

May 12: Wilmington CCFC’s Wilson Center, NC

May 14: Greensboro Tanger Center, NC

May 16: Washington Warner Theatre, DC

May 19: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA

May 21: Niagara Falls OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, ON

May 24: Boston House of Blues, MA

May 26: Schenectady Proctors Theatre, NY

May 29: Hampton Beach Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, NH

May 31: Wallingford Toyota Oakdale Theatre, CT

Jun 03: Port Chester The Capitol Theatre, NY

Jun 05: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ

Jun 07: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Jun 09: Huber Heights Rose Music Center at The Heights, OH

Jun 11: Fort Wayne Foellinger Theatre, IN

Jun 13: Battle Creek FireKeepers Casino Hotel, MI

Jun 15: Sioux Falls The Monument, SD

Jun 17: Moorhead Bluestem Amphitheater, MN

Jun 20: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI

Aug 07: Sturgis Buffalo Chip, SD

(Image credit: David Lee Roth)