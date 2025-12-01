Wrestling fans might want to check out Hot Topic's Cyber Monday WWE deals - they include one of the coolest shirt collabs I've ever seen
Horror and wrestling is the crossover that I didn't realise I needed so badly
If you're an elder millennial like me who refused to 'grow out' of wrestling after the Attitude Era ended, you might be interested in Hot Topic's Cyber Monday WWE sale. It's been a few years now since I bought some new wrestling merch (don't worry, my Wrestlemania 31 football jersey is still pride of place in my wardrobe), but there are some great prices on awesome designs I hadn't seen before.
From surprising (and extremely badass) collabs to retro classics, there's a big array of t-shirts and hoodies included in the sale, so I've filtered through it all to pick out five of my favourite designs that have me glancing nervously at my wallet. Are. You. Readdyyyyy?
We're definitely out of the PG era of WWE, aren't we! I'm absolutely loving this brilliant collab between the badass, multi-time world champion Rhea Ripley and everyone's (second, let's be honest) favourite murderous clown. And it's been slashed down to a very reasonable $17.43. See what I did there? Slashed!
CM Punk is the guy that brought many Attitude Era-gen fans like me back to wrestling after a few years in the wilderness, and I'm a big fan of this supremely comfy looking hoodie. The temptation to pull the hood up and kneel before checking my watch every time I walk into a room might be too much, though. It's clobberin' time!
Riddick is one of my favourite metal illustrators and I absolutely adore his special run of WWE t-shirts. The Stone Cold Steve Austin one is very cool, but a Riddick/Undertaker tee is a proper match made in hell. Some things just make sense, and this is one of the best WWE designs I've seen in a long time.
If you're a wrestling fan of my particular vintage, chances are the old school Raw Is War logo hits you right in the feels. Don this retro tee and pretend you're sitting down for an evening of Stone Cold covering bad guys in beer, The Rock talking smack and Kane setting things on fire. Er, or being set on fire. Look, there was a lot of fire on Raw Is War!
If your particular brand of WWE fandom runs a little further back than the late 90s, pay homage to the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be with this classic-looking Hitman number. Just don't wear it around Bill Goldberg. I hear those lads have beef.
Not keen on wrestling? What the hell are you doing on this page, then?! But don't worry: we've rounded up the very best deals in our special Cyber Monday hub, where you can jump in and save on everything from merch, vinyl, record players and collectables to speakers, tech and Lego. Who doesn't love Lego?!
