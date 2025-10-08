This is the best Prime Day deal I've seen this year - save 56% on the five-star Sony PS-LX310BT turntable

If you’re a regular Louder reader, you may remember that, back in 2021, I gave the Sony PS-LX310BT turntable a stonking good review, awarding this fully automatic, wireless record player the maximum five stars.

Well, fast forward to 2025 and Amazon has massively reduced the price of that turntable for its Big Deal Days event. Instead of the usual $449.99, you can now get it for just $198 – that’s a discount of 56%.

UK customers don't have such a big discount, but Amazon have reduced the price by 5%, with the record player down from £208.35 to £197.38.

Sony PS-LX310BT: was $449.99 now $198 at Amazon

Looking to buy a new turntable? Well, big online retail events are always a good bet for finding great discounts – and Amazon’s latest sale has really come up trumps. There are some amazing Prime Day turntable deals to be had, and frankly this 56% price drop on the Sony PS-LX310BT is the best of the lot.

Sony has always made terrific audio products, and this automatic, two-speed turntable is certainly no exception. Easy to operate with a simple stop-start function, the PS-LX310BT features a high-quality aluminium tonearm and platter, which work together to provide exceptional stability.

Improving your listening experience yet further, there’s a switch around the back that allows you to switch the gain to match the audio level of your records. It’s a nice touch and makes a real difference.

With Bluetooth functionality, you can hook the deck up to a wireless speaker or headphones, meaning there will be no messy leads trailing across the floor. And the PS-LX310BT will also connect to your computer by USB, enabling you to rip those rare records to MP3 ready for listening to on your morning commute.

As for how it looks, this Sony deck is about as minimalist as it gets, meaning it’ll blend in with just about any home decor. Allow it to go about its business unnoticed as it fills your home with beautiful music.

