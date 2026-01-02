Our pick of the best band t-shirts you can get your hands on right now
Looking for a new band t-shirt? We've picked out a selection of our favourites that will rock your world
Whether you like picking up a band t-shirt at a show, prefer to dive in online after the event, or grab a classic look from the past, one thing you can be sure of is a vast number of designs - from shop exclusive tees through to limited edition prints.
I've taken a look at some eye-catching band-branded t-shirts in both the US and UK and picked out a selection of my favourites that include artists such as Sleep Token, Guns N' Roses, Soundgarden, Van Halen and Pixies.
Where to shop
- Amazon: Hundreds of music-themed tees
- EMP: Hoodies, t-shirts & more
- Hot Topic: Pop culture merch
- Walmart: Tees and tech
- BestBuy: Band merch, vinyl & more
- Townsend Music: Merch, bags, CDs
