Alanis Morissette announces UK and Ireland 2026 outdoor tour with Skunk Anansie

Alanis Morissette has announced a summer 2026 UK and Ireland tour that will see her perform six huge outdoor shows.

She will begin the tour in Cork, Ireland, on 24 June before shows in Exeter, Woodstock, Glasgow, Lytham and London's Crystal Palace Park.

Morissette, 51, will be joined on the dates by Skunk Anansie, with Wet Leg set to support in Glasgow.

Announcing the trek in an Instagram post, Morissette says: "UK and Ireland loved our sweaty communing last summer and I am inspired to find you again in 2026."

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the release of her all-conquering album Jagged Little Pill, Morissette performed at the O2 in London and at Glastonbury this year. She also toured Europe and South America.

Her Glastonbury performance on the Pyramid Stage won widespread critical acclaim.

Jagged Little Pill was released in 1995 and was a worldwide smash hit, winning five Grammy Awards and selling 17 million copies.

The album featured contributions from Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, Jane's Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro, Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench and AC/DC drummer Matt Laug.

It found a whole new audience with Gen Z, including US pop-punk star Olivia Rodrigo, who duetted with Morissette on You Oughta Know, the album's lead single, at a show in Los Angeles in 2022.

Alanis Morissette 2026 UK and Ireland tour

Jun 24: Virgin Media Park, Cork, Ireland

Jun 26: TK Maxx Presents Live At Powderham, Exeter, UK

Jun 28: Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, UK

Jun 30: Bellahouston Park, Glasgow, UK

Jul 02: TK Maxx Presents Lytham Festival, Lytham, UK

Jul 04: Crystal Palace Park, London, UK