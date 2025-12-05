Canadian retro-rockers The Sheepdogs have announced details of their eighth studio album, Keep Out Of The Storm. The follow-up to 2022's Outta Sight album and last year's Paradise Alone and Hell Together EPs will be released on February 27 via the band's own Right On Records.

“We’re really looking forward to kicking off 2026 with Keep Out Of The Storm, says bassist and band manager Ryan Gullen. "These new songs feel like they set the tone for the next chapter of the band. There’s something special about discovering an album as you make it, and in the case of a full-length album, you get the space to stretch out, find the groove, and watch it all come together as a whole."

It's the first album from the band since the departure of founding drummer Sam Corbett, who left the band earlier this year to spend more time with his family. Several drummers perform on the album, including Jordan Murphy – who played on the October single Nobody But You – and Trevor Falls, Adam Hindle, Steve Kiely and Dani Nash.

"Working with a handful of drummers we really respect added new colours and energy to the sessions, and recording everything live in the room brought the songs to life in a way that felt immediate and exciting," says Gullen. "We can’t wait for people to hear it and to bring these songs on the road to experience them together."

“We are all trying to weather the storms in our lives, big or small, literal or figurative," adds frontman Ewan Currie. "That's what living is: finding shelter, finding love, finding hope, and we find all of those in rock'n'roll.

"Don't let the gloomy title fool you; Keep Out Of The Storm is full of light and love and guitars that rip and sweet singing that moves you. You'll dance, you'll nod your head, you'll dance and you'll fall in love. As long as there's living, there's going to be stormy weather...it's just all about finding that shelter."

Pre-orders, including coloured vinyl and CD packages, are available now from the Sheepdogs website.

The Sheepdogs celebrate the album's release with a lengthy run of Canadian shows in March and April, with UK and European dates lined up for late 2026. Full dates below.

"We've been a band for over 20 years, and pretty comfortable with who we are and how we do things," says Gullen. "We've lasted this long by staying true to ourselves, doing things our way, and not chasing trends. In a world of content, we believe the best thing a band can offer is music. Funny videos are great – but people ultimately come for the songs."

Mar 13: Chatham-Kent Chatham Capitol Theatre, ON

Mar 14: Kitchener Centre In The Square, ON

Mar 15: Meaford Hall Arts & Culture Centre, ON

Mar 16: Kingston Grand Theatre, ON

Mar 18: Lavaltrie Chasse-Galerie, QC

Mar 19: Montreal MTELUS, QC

Mar 20: Québec Impérial Bell, QC

Mar 21: Peterborough The Venue, ON

Mar 23: North Bay The Capitol Centre, ON

Mar 24: Wingham Town Hall Heritage Theatre, ON

Mar 26: London Music Hall, ON

Mar 27: Toronto HISTORY, ON

Apr 17: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, MB

Apr 18: Saskatoon Coors Event Centre, SK

Apr 19: Yorkton Anne Portnuff Theatre, SK

Apr 20: Edmonton Francis Winspear Centre for Music, AB

Apr 22: Cranbrook Key City Theatre, BC

Apr 23: Lethbridge VisitLethbridge.com Arena, AB

Apr 24: Calgary Grey Eagle Resort and Casino, AB

Apr 25: Regina Casino, SK

Apr 27: Thunder Bay NV Music Hall, ON

Apr 28: Sault Ste. Marie The Machine Shop, ON

Oct 16: Halifax Light House Arts Centre, NS

Oct 17: Halifax Light House Arts Centre, NS

Nov 11: Glasgow Saint Luke’s, UK

Nov 14: Manchester Band on the Wall, UK

Nov 15: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Nov 16: Bristol Trinity Centre, UK

Nov 18: Cologne Gebäude 9, Germany

Nov 19: Brussels Le Botanique, Belgium

Nov 20: Utrecht TivoliVredenburg, Netherlands

Nov 21: Hamburg KENT Club, Germany

Nov 24: Copenhagen Hotel Cecil, Denmark

Nov 25: Stockholm Nalen, Sweden

Nov 26: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Nov 30: Berlin Hole44, Germany

Dec 01: Munich Technikum, Germany

Dec 02: Zürich Bogen F, Switzerland

Dec 04: Marseille Le Makeda, France

Dec 05: Barcelona La (2) de Apolo, Spain

Dec 06: Madrid Sala But, Spain

Dec 09: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Dec 10: Rouen Le 106 Club, France

Dec 12: London Electric Ballroom, UK

