The Cure announce huge summer 2026 UK and Ireland shows with star-studded supporting cast

The Cure have announced four huge UK and Ireland shows for the summer of 2026 with an impressive cast of supporting acts joining the festivities.

The headline gigs were expected after Robert Smith and co announced they would be topping the bill at Nova Rock in June 2026 and Paris festival Rock En Seine at the end of August. The gap between those festival dates hinted at something big to come.

Further festival appearances at Primavera in Spain and Isle of Wight have also been confirmed.

They have now revealed they'll play at Marley Park in Dublin on Friday, June 26 and Belsonic in Belfast on Sunday, June 28. On Saturday, August 1 they'll perform in Manchester as part of the Live From Wythenshawe Park Summer Series and on Sunday, August 23 they'll head north to the Royal Highland Showgrounds in Edinburgh for the Scottish capital's Summer Sessions.

Support for the Dublin, Belfast, Edinburgh and Manchester shows comes from Mogwai, The Twilight Sad, Slowdive, Just Mustard, Stella And The Dreaming, and The Slow Readers Club.

Tickets go on sale on Friday October 3 at 9am with mailing list subscribers getting early access.

The time between the four new shows suggests further dates may still be announced, with a London appearance conspicuously missing so far.

Jun 03-07: Primavera, Barcelona, Spain

Jun 12: Nova Rock, Nickelsdorf, Austria

Jun 18-21: Isle of Wight Festival, Newport, UK

Jun 26: Marley Park, Dublin, Ireland

Jun 28: Belsonic, Belfast, UK

Aug 21: Live From Wythenshawe Park, Manchester, UK

Aug 23: Summer Sessions, Edinburgh, UK

Aug 03, Rock en Seine, Paris, France