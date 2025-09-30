The Cure announce huge summer 2026 UK and Ireland shows with star-studded supporting cast
Mogwai, Slowdive, The Twilight Sad and more will support The Cure in Dublin, Belfast, Edinburgh and Manchester in 2026
The Cure have announced four huge UK and Ireland shows for the summer of 2026 with an impressive cast of supporting acts joining the festivities.
The headline gigs were expected after Robert Smith and co announced they would be topping the bill at Nova Rock in June 2026 and Paris festival Rock En Seine at the end of August. The gap between those festival dates hinted at something big to come.
Further festival appearances at Primavera in Spain and Isle of Wight have also been confirmed.
They have now revealed they'll play at Marley Park in Dublin on Friday, June 26 and Belsonic in Belfast on Sunday, June 28. On Saturday, August 1 they'll perform in Manchester as part of the Live From Wythenshawe Park Summer Series and on Sunday, August 23 they'll head north to the Royal Highland Showgrounds in Edinburgh for the Scottish capital's Summer Sessions.
Support for the Dublin, Belfast, Edinburgh and Manchester shows comes from Mogwai, The Twilight Sad, Slowdive, Just Mustard, Stella And The Dreaming, and The Slow Readers Club.
Tickets go on sale on Friday October 3 at 9am with mailing list subscribers getting early access.
The time between the four new shows suggests further dates may still be announced, with a London appearance conspicuously missing so far.
The Cure 2026 tour dates (so far)
Jun 03-07: Primavera, Barcelona, Spain
Jun 12: Nova Rock, Nickelsdorf, Austria
Jun 18-21: Isle of Wight Festival, Newport, UK
Jun 26: Marley Park, Dublin, Ireland
Jun 28: Belsonic, Belfast, UK
Aug 21: Live From Wythenshawe Park, Manchester, UK
Aug 23: Summer Sessions, Edinburgh, UK
Aug 03, Rock en Seine, Paris, France
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
