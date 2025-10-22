Bon Jovi announce return to the road for 2026, with shows in London, Edinburgh, Dublin and New York confirmed

Bon Jovi have announced their first tour dates since Jon Bon Jovi underwent vocal surgery in 2022.

The New Jersey rock legends revealed today (October 22) that they will play four shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City in July 2026, followed by dates across the pond in Edinburgh, Dublin and London in August and September.

Fans can access a pre-sale for the UK/Ireland dates by pre-ordering the deluxe ‘legendary edition’ of Bon Jovi’s 2024 album Forever, due out on Friday (October 24). Registration for a New York pre-sale is available via the Bon Jovi website. All pre-sales kick off on October 27; general sale will then start on October 31.

See all dates and details below.

Jon Bon Jovi comments: “There is a lot of joy in this announcement – joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together. I am lucky enough to be able to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience – I get to stand in the WE of our concerts.

“And I’ve spoken extensively on my gratitude but I will say it again, I’m deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I’m ready and excited!”

The new shows will mark Bon Jovi’s first time playing in the UK and Ireland since 2019. The band’s last performance at Madison Square Garden was two back-to-back concerts in May 2018. Their first gig at the famed arena was back in September 1983, when they opened for ZZ Top.

Bon Jovi last toured in the spring of 2022. The following June, Jon underwent medialisation, a procedure to strengthen his vocal cords, after doctors found that one of them was atrophying.

In February 2024, after almost two years away, the singer returned to the stage, performing alongside multiple guests at a MusiCares Person Of The Year ceremony in his honour. However, the next month, he revealed that he was “still recovering” and unsure about Bon Jovi’s touring future.

Last April, Jon offered a more optimistic update on the state of his voice, saying he was “well into the recovery” and “more than capable of singing”. He added: “It’s just that for me, the bar is two and a half hours a night, four nights a week, before I say we’re going to go and do any shows.”

Bon Jovi released Forever in June 2024 via Island. Their first album since 2020 four years prior, it received largely positive reviews, including an eight-out-of-10 score from Classic Rock’s Philip Wilding.

Wilding wrote: “Time will tell how arena shows around the world will treat one of the best rock stars of the past few decades (argue among yourselves), but at least latest album Forever is pointing him and his band in the right direction again. “

Forever (Legendary Edition) was announced this August and will feature new versions of Forever’s tracks recorded with famous guest musicians. Robbie Williams, Jelly Roll, Bruce Springsteen, Avril Lavigne and Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott are among those on the guestlist.

Jul 07: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 09: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 12: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 14: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 28: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 30: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

Sep 04: London Wembley Stadium, UK