My Chemical Romance announce The Black Parade 2026 tour

Further to two previously-announced, sold-out shows at London’s Wembley Stadium next summer, My Chemical Romance have now released details of an additional 17 stadium shows as part of The Black Parade 2026 tour. Those dates include a third night at Wembley Stadium, as well as two more UK shows that will see Gerard Way & co. visit Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium and head north of the border for a date at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park.



As part of the ongoing tour to celebrate the emo titans’ era-defining 2006 album The Black Parade, the quintet will play shows in North America and Europe as well as the UK. Tickets for the new dates go on sale on Friday 26th September at 12pm local time from here.



The band wrapped up their triumphant Long Live: The Black Parade in the US earlier this month, selling a whopping 450,000 tickets in the process. In addition to the newly announced dates, they will also play a raft of festival headline slots in the US and embark on a tour of South America and Southeast Asia.

Here's the tour dates in full for The Black Parade 2026:

Jan 22: Bogotá Vive Claro, Colombia

Jan 25: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru

Jan 28: Santiago Estadio Bicentenario, Chile

Jan 29: Santiago Estadio Bicentenario, Chile

Feb 01: Buenos Aires Estadio Huracán, Argentina

Feb 05: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Feb 06: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Feb 13: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Feb 14: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Apr 18: Incheon Paradise City Culture Park, South Korea

Apr 22: Bangkok Impact Challenger Hall, Thailand

Apr 25: Bulacan Philippine Arena, Philippines

Apr 28: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Apr 30: Kuala Lumpur National Stadium Bukit Jalil, Malaysia

May 03: Jakarta Hammersonic Festival, Indonesia

May 10: Daytona Beach, Welcome to Rockville, US*

May 14: Columbus, Sonic Temple, US*

Jun 30: Liverpool Anfield Stadium, England

Jul 04: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, Scotland

Jul 08: London Wembley Stadium, England

Jul 10: London Wembley Stadium, England Jul 11: London Wembley Stadium, England

Jul 15: Florence, Visarno Arena, Italy

Jul 18: Madrid, Iberdrola Music, Spain

Aug 09: New York Citi Field, US with Franz Ferdinand

Aug 13: Nashville Nissan Stadium, US with Pierce The Veil

Aug 18: Washington, DC Nationals Park, US with Modest Mouse

Aug 21: Detroit Comerica Park, US with Iggy Pop

Aug 24: Minneapolis Target Field, US with Sleater-Kinney

Aug 27: Denver Coors Field, US with The BreedersAug 30: San Diego Petco Park, US with Babymetal

Sep 06: Phoenix Chase Field, US with Jimmy Eat World

Sep 12: San Antonio Alamodome, US with The Mars Volta

Sep 18: Louisville, Louder Than Life, US*

Oct 21: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, US

Oct 23: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, US

Oct 24: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, US

*Festival appearances

Watch a trailer for the tour below: