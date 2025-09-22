My Chemical Romance announce The Black Parade 2026 tour
They’ve also added a third Wembley date and there’s two new UK shows as well
Further to two previously-announced, sold-out shows at London’s Wembley Stadium next summer, My Chemical Romance have now released details of an additional 17 stadium shows as part of The Black Parade 2026 tour. Those dates include a third night at Wembley Stadium, as well as two more UK shows that will see Gerard Way & co. visit Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium and head north of the border for a date at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park.
As part of the ongoing tour to celebrate the emo titans’ era-defining 2006 album The Black Parade, the quintet will play shows in North America and Europe as well as the UK. Tickets for the new dates go on sale on Friday 26th September at 12pm local time from here.
The band wrapped up their triumphant Long Live: The Black Parade in the US earlier this month, selling a whopping 450,000 tickets in the process. In addition to the newly announced dates, they will also play a raft of festival headline slots in the US and embark on a tour of South America and Southeast Asia.
Here's the tour dates in full for The Black Parade 2026:
Jan 22: Bogotá Vive Claro, Colombia
Jan 25: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru
Jan 28: Santiago Estadio Bicentenario, Chile
Jan 29: Santiago Estadio Bicentenario, Chile
Feb 01: Buenos Aires Estadio Huracán, Argentina
Feb 05: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil
Feb 06: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil
Feb 13: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico
Feb 14: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico
Apr 18: Incheon Paradise City Culture Park, South Korea
Apr 22: Bangkok Impact Challenger Hall, Thailand
Apr 25: Bulacan Philippine Arena, Philippines
Apr 28: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore
Apr 30: Kuala Lumpur National Stadium Bukit Jalil, Malaysia
May 03: Jakarta Hammersonic Festival, Indonesia
May 10: Daytona Beach, Welcome to Rockville, US*
May 14: Columbus, Sonic Temple, US*
Jun 30: Liverpool Anfield Stadium, England
Jul 04: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, Scotland
Jul 08: London Wembley Stadium, England
Jul 10: London Wembley Stadium, England Jul 11: London Wembley Stadium, England
Jul 15: Florence, Visarno Arena, Italy
Jul 18: Madrid, Iberdrola Music, Spain
Aug 09: New York Citi Field, US with Franz Ferdinand
Aug 13: Nashville Nissan Stadium, US with Pierce The Veil
Aug 18: Washington, DC Nationals Park, US with Modest Mouse
Aug 21: Detroit Comerica Park, US with Iggy Pop
Aug 24: Minneapolis Target Field, US with Sleater-Kinney
Aug 27: Denver Coors Field, US with The BreedersAug 30: San Diego Petco Park, US with Babymetal
Sep 06: Phoenix Chase Field, US with Jimmy Eat World
Sep 12: San Antonio Alamodome, US with The Mars Volta
Sep 18: Louisville, Louder Than Life, US*
Oct 21: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, US
Oct 23: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, US
Oct 24: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, US
*Festival appearances
Watch a trailer for the tour below:
Niall Doherty is a writer and editor whose work can be found in Classic Rock, The Guardian, Music Week, FourFourTwo, on Apple Music and more. Formerly the Deputy Editor of Q magazine, he co-runs the music Substack letter The New Cue with fellow former Q colleagues Ted Kessler and Chris Catchpole. He is also Reviews Editor at Record Collector. Over the years, he's interviewed some of the world's biggest stars, including Elton John, Coldplay, Arctic Monkeys, Muse, Pearl Jam, Radiohead, Depeche Mode, Robert Plant and more. Radiohead was only for eight minutes but he still counts it.
