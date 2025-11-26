"Firmly at the top of our wish lists for a very, very long time." Weird 90s alt-rock legends Primus have announced their first European show in almost a decade, headlining ArcTanGent Festival with Chelsea Wolfe and Cult Of Luna

Primus, responsible for some of the most forward-thinking, freaky and frenzied creations of the 1990s, have announced that they are returning to Europe for the first time in almost a decade next Summer. That is going to be in the headline slot at ArcTanGent, the home of all things dark, heavy, odd and exciting.



It will be their first appearance over here since 2017, when they took over the iconic Roundhouse for a special 'Evening with Primus' performance. They were actually set to hit up the UK back in 2022 on the A Tribute To Kings tour, where they would have performed Rush's classic album A Farewell To Kings in full, but it was unfortunately cancelled.



Joining them atop the ArcTanGent line-up will be Chelsea Wolfe, hot on the heels of the release of her stunning album She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She Reaches, finally being able to top the bill after her previous booking in 2020 was cancelled due to COVID, alongside a special appearance from Cult of Luna and Julie Christmas, who will be celebrating a decade of their incredible collaborative album Mariner.

Primus - Wynonna's Big Brown Beaver - YouTube Watch On

Festival organiser James Scarlett had this to say about the announcement and the reality of being able to bring the three together:



"The stars really have aligned for this set of ArcTanGent headliners - and it’s safe to say all three have been firmly at the top of our wish lists for a very, very long time. Primus at ArcTanGent is well overdue, Chelsea Wolfe can finally make that headliner appearance following the booking, announcement and then cancellation from back in 2020 due to Covid, and 'Mariner' by Cult of Luna and Julie Christmas is 100% one of the greatest albums of all time (and celebrating its 10th anniversary next year!). To have them all headline ATG in the same year is literally unbelievable - and we’re extremely proud to present a festival line-up truly unlike anything else you’ll find on the planet."



But that's not all, because Sikth, Napalm Death, High On Fire, Conjurer and Jo Quail and the Crossbones Ensemble will also be hitting up Fernhill Farm. They all join the previously announced Oathbreaker, Alcest, Chat Pile, Svalbard, Agent Fresco, Pertubator and many, many more. Basically, it's a total smash.



The festival will be taking place August 19-22, and tickets are on sale right now from right here.

(Image credit: Press Material)