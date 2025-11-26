Megadeth announce 2026 Canadian tour with Anthrax and Exodus

Megadeth have announced a 12-date 2026 Canadian tour with fellow thrash metal titans Anthrax and Exodus.

With their final album set for release in January, Dave Mustaine and co will take their show on the road for a farewell tour which now includes a run of Canadian shows starting in February.

Announcing the band's upcoming retirement, Mustaine said back in August: “Don’t be mad, don’t be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years. We have done something together that’s truly wonderful and will probably never happen again.

"We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it’s played, and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything."

Megadeth have a string of other dates lined up across Europe in the summer, before a return to North America for some US dates and further Canadian shows in Montreal and Toronto.

There is, as yet, no further news on Mustaine's wish for Megadeth to perform on the moon.

Megadeth's final, self-titled full-length album will land in January, and will include a cover of Metallica classic Ride The Lightning. A limited edition, exclusive copper and emerald vinyl variant of the album was made available via Metal Hammer but sold out quickly.

Tickets for the Canadian dates with Anthrax and Exodus go on sale this week, with a pre-sale opening at 10pm local time on Thursday, November 27, and general sale available from 10am local time on Friday, November 28.

Megadeth 2026 Canadian tour with Anthrax and Exodus

Feb 15: Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, Victoria, BC

Feb 17: Rogers Forum, Abbotsford, BC

Feb 18: Prospera Place, Kelowna, BC

Feb 20: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB

Feb 21: Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

Feb 24: SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, SK

Feb 25: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

Feb 28: Canada Life Place, London, ON

Mar 01: Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON

Mar 03: Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, NS

Mar 04: Avenir Centre, Moncton, NB

Mar 06: Videotron Centre, Québec, QC