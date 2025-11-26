"We can't wait to see you all" Skunk Anansie, Joan Jett, Interpol & more have been announced as the supports for My Chemical Romance's shows in the UK and Europe next Summer
From 90s legends to emo royalty, MCR are set on introducing a whole new generation of ears to some of their favourite bands
My Chemical Romance are due to play some absolutely massive shows in the UK and Europe next year, all part of their celebration of their classic 2006 album The Black Parade. Now, they have revealed who will be joining them as special guests at each of the shows, and the choices showcase just how different the band's personal tastes are to the scene and the culture that they are so often associated with.
On June 30 at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, hometown heroes Echo & The Bunnymen will be taking to the stage, nearly 50 years since their inception. July 04 at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park will continue the trend with Edinburgh’s Idlewild making an appearance.
Next up are three nights at London’s Wembley Stadium, with July 08 playing host to trailblazers Skunk Anansie, July 10 welcoming the legendary Joan Jett and July 11 having emo royalty Sunny Day Real Estate popping up.
Then into Europe where on July 15 at the Visarno Arena Hippodrome in Florence, influential indie heroes Interpol will be the guest before on July 18 at Iberdrola Music in Madrid, post-rock innovators Mogwai will have their moment.
It is quite the wide array of musical talents, ones that span as many decades as they do genres. The band have revealed the announcement with a simple pleasantry, "We can't wait to see you all"
For all of the information and any remaining tickets for the shows, you only have to look right here.
