"The goal is to make it feel really nostalgic, like people are back in time." Reunited rock legends promise fans "awesome" experience at upcoming Las Vegas residency
"It opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative."
Gwen Stefani says that No Doubt are "excited" about their upcoming residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, and are aiming to deliver an "awesome" nostalgic experience for fans attending the shows in May.
Stefani discussed the Californian band's first-ever Las Vegas residency during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. on Wednesday (December 3). Earlier this year, No Doubt announced their intention to play six shows at the largest spherical structure on Earth next May, then doubled their planned run at the groundbreaking venue due to what they described as an "incredible response" from fans.
Bar an appearance at the star-studded FireAid benefit show in Los Angeles in January, the Anaheim ska-punk quartet have maintained a low-key presence since reuniting for their headlining appearances at last year's Coachella festival.
"We're excited," Stefani told Tonight Show host Fallon, looking ahead to May. "We did Coachella and it was so unbelievably amazing, and we're kinda talking for a while - we do everything slow - but we were talking for years again, trying to find that thing that would be as good, and I think the Sphere is the future, you know what I'm saying? It's kind of a cross between a concert and a movie.
“I think the goal - I mean it instantly sold out; I think we have six more shows left - I want people to come and make it feel really nostalgic, like they're back in time, like 'Remember this? Remember this, guys? This is what we did together.' They're a big part of our lives, and we want to see them in Vegas."
Without giving too much away as to what ticket-holders for next year's shows can expect at Sphere, the 56-year-old vocalist promises "It's gonna be so awesome."
"We got together one time so far at the house, did the setlist," she reveals. "It's pretty different from a regular show, there's all these calendar dates, 'This has to be done', because they have to program everything."
Watch the interview in full below.
When No Doubt's Sphere shows were announced in October, Stefani said, "The opportunity to create a show at Sphere excites me in a new way. The venue is unique and modern and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative.
"Doing it with No Doubt feels like going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined."
Superstar bands who have performed at Sphere in recent years include U2, Eagles, and Dead & Company.
No Doubt live 2026
May 06: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
May 08: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
May 09: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
May 13: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
May 15: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
May 16: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
May 21: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
May 23: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
May 24: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
May 27: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
May 29: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
May 30: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
