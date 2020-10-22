The 20 Million Club podcast: How did Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill become bigger than the Beatles?

The latest episode of Classic Rock's new podcast The 20 Million Club is out now, with a look at the 13 best-selling album of all time: Alanis Morissette's third album, Jagged Little Pill.

Hosted by British broadcasting legend Nicky Horne, The 20 Million Club also features guests appearances from the Classic Rock team, with every episode exploring one of the biggest-selling rock albums of all time.

The first episode saw the team discuss AC/DC’s Back In Black, episode 2 focused on Led Zeppelin's 4th album, and this time the team take on what has become the second-best-selling album by a female artist (after Shania Twain's Come On Over).

Jagged Little Pill has sold more than any album by The Beatles, the Rolling Stones, or Elvis – more than Hotel California, Brothers In Arms and Born In The USA.

Released in June 1995, the album has been acclaimed as a 90s version of Carole King’s Tapestry – "a highly charged emotional unburdening of youthful heartbreak set to highly accomplished songcraft". The team talk about exactly what it was that made it resonate with listeners, and along the way Nicky reveals the little-known commercial radio rule that DJs couldn't play two songs in-a-row from female artists (!), discuss the not-very-ironic Ironic, and try and make sense of it all with reference to the UK's best-selling cheeses.

