"There’s nothing quite like playing live in the UK!" Marillion announce UK tour dates in September and October

UK prog rockers Marillion have announced tour dates for the UK for September and early October 2026.

It's been a busy few weeks for the band, having sold out two shows at Italy's prestigious amphitheatre in Pompeii, where they will perform next July. The new tour kicks off at Portsmouth Guildhall on September 12 and concludes with two nights at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo on October 1 and 2.

“We’ve always said that there’s nothing quite like playing live in the UK," says singer Steve Hogarth. "The sheer emotional energy at these shows is usually pretty extraordinary. I’d buy a ticket to watch the crowd, if I didn’t get to do it for free."

The news heightens anticipation that a new Marillion album is on the way at some point next year. The band are known to have been working in the studio on new material.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Thursday 20 November at 10am. Support on all dates comes from Cornish prog rockers Haunt The Woods.

You can see the full list of dates below.

Get tickets.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sep 12: Portsmouth Guildhall

Sep 13: Brighton Dome

Sep 15: York Barbican

Sep 17: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Sep 18: Bristol Beacon

Sep 20: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Sep 21: Aylesbury Friars Waterside

Sep 23: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Sep 24: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Sep 26: Gateshead Glasshouse

Sep 27: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Sep 29" Edinburgh Usher Hall

Oct 1: London Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith

Oct 2: London Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith

Get tickets.