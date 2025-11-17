"There’s nothing quite like playing live in the UK!" Marillion announce UK tour dates in September and October
UK prog rockers Marillion follow selling out two nights at Italy's prestigious amphitheatre in Pompeii with UK tour announcement
UK prog rockers Marillion have announced tour dates for the UK for September and early October 2026.
It's been a busy few weeks for the band, having sold out two shows at Italy's prestigious amphitheatre in Pompeii, where they will perform next July. The new tour kicks off at Portsmouth Guildhall on September 12 and concludes with two nights at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo on October 1 and 2.
“We’ve always said that there’s nothing quite like playing live in the UK," says singer Steve Hogarth. "The sheer emotional energy at these shows is usually pretty extraordinary. I’d buy a ticket to watch the crowd, if I didn’t get to do it for free."
The news heightens anticipation that a new Marillion album is on the way at some point next year. The band are known to have been working in the studio on new material.
Tickets for the new dates go on sale Thursday 20 November at 10am. Support on all dates comes from Cornish prog rockers Haunt The Woods.
You can see the full list of dates below.
Marillion UK tour dates 2026
Sep 12: Portsmouth Guildhall
Sep 13: Brighton Dome
Sep 15: York Barbican
Sep 17: Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Sep 18: Bristol Beacon
Sep 20: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Sep 21: Aylesbury Friars Waterside
Sep 23: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Sep 24: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Sep 26: Gateshead Glasshouse
Sep 27: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Sep 29" Edinburgh Usher Hall
Oct 1: London Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith
Oct 2: London Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
