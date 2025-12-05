Pink Floyd to open pop-up stores across Europe and in LA in December

As part of their celebrations for the upcoming 50th anniversary of their ninth studio album, Wish You Were Here, Pink Floyd have announced they will open pop-up stores across Europe and in Los Angeles.

The sores will open in London, Paris, Los Angeles, Barcelona, Milan and Berlin from December 12 to 15, with the focal point being December 12, the release day for Wish You Were Here 50 through Sony Music.

The stores are created with News & Coffee Studio, the creative arm of independent magazine curator and speciality coffee roaster, News & Coffee, and will transform into a Wish You Were Here 50-curated space. The days that follow continue in a shared format with selected elements from the project.

Each location will carry an exclusive Wish You Were Here 50 edition of Glenn Povey's legendary 1980s Brain Damage fanzine. The fanzine is produced in collaboration with News & Coffee and Glenn Povey. Five editions are available worldwide, with 250 numbered copies exclusive to each of the four News & Coffee kiosk locations. An additional global edition is available at select international retailers. An exclusive limited anniversary pressing of Wish You Were Here 50, and a selection of commemorative merchandise, will also be available at each location. All pop-up merchandise is strictly limited edition. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid disappointment.

The stores are the latest in the build-up to the release of Wish You Were Here 50, which have also included a brand new poem commemorating the band by the UK's Poet Laureate, Simon Armitage, and comedian, actor and Pink Floyd fan Noel Fielding creating one of several paintings of Syd Barrett.

Wish You Were Here 50 will be released through Sony Music on December 12 as a Deluxe box set, a Blu-ray edition, which features three concert screen films from the band’s 1975 tour, plus a Storm Thorgerson short film, and on 3LP and 2CD formats, which include the original album and nine studio bonus tracks.

