Mötley Crüe announce mammoth Carnival Of Sins tour with Tesla and Extreme

Mötley Crüe have announced an extensive North American tour for next summer. The Carnival Of Sins tour will celebrate the band's 45th anniversary as well as the 20th anniversary of the original Carnival Of Sins tour, which took in 118 shows in 2005-2006.

The new schedule kicks off on July 17, 2026, at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA, and ends on September 26 at the Cascades Amphitheater in Ridgefield, WA. Support will come from Tesla and Extreme.

"Bringing back the spirit of Carnival of Sins has been a blast, and we wanted to take it even further for its 20th anniversary," say the band. "This new show is for the Crüeheads who’ve been with us through it all and for the new Crüeheads who didn’t get to experience Carnival of Sins last time around. Get ready – we’re coming your way and we can’t wait to see you next summer."

The general ticket sale on begins Friday, November 21 at 9am local time, with VIP packages available from Wednesday, November 19, at 9am.

The original Carnival Of Sins tour was one of the top-grossing tours of 2005-2006 and featured a big-top set and a cast of little people, acrobats, clowns, stilt walkers, fire breathers and unicyclists. Tommy Lee's drum solo saw him flying to a riser suspended from the ceiling to perform on an electronic kit, while Nikki Sixx played a theremin during his solo spot.

Mötley Crüe Carnival Of Sins tour 2026

Jul 17: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Jul 18: Buffalo Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Jul 20: Clarkson Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Jul 22: Toronto RBC Amphitheatre, ON

Jul 24: Gilford BankNH Pavilion, NH

Jul 25: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater, ME

Jul 27: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Jul 29: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 31: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 01: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 03: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Aug 12: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Aug 14: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 15: Tampa Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 17: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 19: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO

Aug 21: Shakopee Mystic Lake Amphitheater, MN

Aug 22: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 24: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 25: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 27: Grand Rapids Acrisure Amphitheater, MI

Aug 28: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Sep 08: Kansas City Morton Amphitheater, MO

Sep 10: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 11: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 13: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Sep 16: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Sep 18: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 19: Long Beach Long Beach Amphitheater, CA

Sep 21: Salt Lake City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT

Sep 23: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 24: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheater, CA

Sep 26: Ridgefield Cascades Amphitheater, WA

Get Mötley Crüe tickets.

