Neal Morse Band share video for Fully Alive, their first new music for five years
Neal Morse Band will release a new concept album, L.I.F.T., in February
The Neal Morse Band, styled as NMB, have announced that they will release their first album since 2021's Innocence & Danger.
L.I.F.T. will be released through InsideOut Music on February 27. The band have also shared a video for Fully Alive, the first single from the upcoming album.
The album seems Morse joined by regular NMB band members Mike Portnoy (drums), Eric Gillette (guitar), Bill Hubauer (keyboards) and Randy George (bass)
“In short, L.I.F.T. is a prog concept album that follows the journey of someone seeking to belong to something greater than themselves,” Morse explains. “It starts with feeling connected to the world and life, then there is a break in belonging, after which comes the turmoil and desperate cry, leading to a return to that place of profound connection.”
The band refuse to be drawn on any significant meaning behind the acronymic title, with George saying, “We thought it could stand for different things. It’s kind of whatever the listener wants it to be."
Album sessions were engineered by longtime collaborator Jerry Guidroz, with all drum tracks recorded on-site before each member continued working individually from home studios. And for the first time, NMB worked entirely outside their familiar recording environment, at Eric Gillette’s studio in Tulsa. “It was strange not being in the usual studio,” George admits. “But hearing the final mixes, it all came together beautifully.”
The artwork was created by longtime collaborator Thomas Ewerhard, and L.I.F.T. will be available as a limited edition 2CD digipak (including instrumental versions), a standard CD jewelcase, gatefold 2LP vinyl and as a digital download.
NMB: L.I.F.T.
1. Beginning
2. Fully Alive
3. I Still Belong
4. Gravity’s Grip
5. Hurt People
6. The Great Withdrawal
7. Contemplation
8. Shame About My Shame
9. Reaching
10. Carry You Again
11. Shattered Barricade
12. Fully Alive Part 2
13. Love All Along 11:18
