"There's so much material at this point": Guns N' Roses release two new singles but there's still no news about an album
Nothin' and Atlas are both available on streaming platforms now
Guns N' Roses have released two new singles. Nothin' and Atlas, which were announced last month when the band confirmed their touring schedule for 2026, are both available on streaming platforms now.
Like the other singles released by the band since their reunion in 2016 (Absurd, Hard Skool, Perhaps, and The General), both are songs with their origins in the sessions for 2008's Chinese Democracy album. According to the band's representatives, Atlas is "GNR in full surging rock mode" while Nothin’ "grows more introspective over floaty keys and an emotive guitar."
Both songs were written by Guns N' Roses and produced by Axl Rose alongside Caram Costanzo. Costanzo also co-produced Chinese Democracy and was the band's front-of-house engineer on the Chinese Democracy and Not in This Lifetime tours.
According to Costanzo's website, he worked "exclusively" with Guns N' Roses from 2000 to 2023 and is now working on Janet Jackson's 2024-2025 Resorts World Residency tour, suggesting that work on Nothin' and Atlas may not have been completed recently.
As usual, the band remain tight-lipped about the background to the recordings, with no official details emerging regarding the musicians involved in the sessions or if an album is in the pipeline. In a recent interview with Guitar World, guitarist Slash appeared hopeful but unwilling to be specific.
"There's so much material at this point, it's a matter of having the discipline to sit down and fucking get into it," he says. "But the thing with Guns is, in my experience, you can never plan ahead. You can never sit down and go, 'We're going to take this time, and we're going to do this.'
"Every time we've done that, it falls apart. It just spontaneously happens through some sort of inspiration that triggers it. And the next thing you know, it's off and running. So it's coming. I know it's coming because everybody is thinking about it. It'll just happen when it happens."
Guns N' Roses' 2026 world tour begins on March 28 at Tecate Pa’l Norte in Monterrey, Mexico. Full dates below.
Guns N' Roses World Tour 2026
Mar 28: Monterrey Tecate Pa’l Norte, Mexico*
Apr 01: Porto Alegre Estádio Beira Rio, Brazil
Apr 04: São Paulo Monsters Of Rock, Brazil*
Apr 07: São José do Rio Preto Alberto Bertelli Lucatto, Brazil
Apr 10: Rio de Janeiro Engenhao, Brazil
Apr 12: Vitoria Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrad, Brazil
Apr 15: Salvador Arena Fonte Nova, Brazil
Apr 18: Fortaleza Arena Castelão, Brazil
Apr 21: Sao Luiz stádio Governador João Castelo “Castelão”, Brazil
Apr 25: Belém do Para Estadio Olimpico do Para “Mangueirão”, Brazil
May 05: Hollywood Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
May 07: Daytona Beach Welcome To Rockville Festival, FL*
Jun 04: Gliwice PreZero Arena Gliwice, Poland
Jun 06: Gliwice PreZero Arena Gliwice, Poland
Jun 10: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland
Jun 12 - Jun 14: Donington Download Festival, UK*
Jun 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Jun 20: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Jun 23: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany
Jun 25: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany
Jun 28: Antwerp AFAS Dome, Belgium
Jul 01: Paris Accor Arena, France
Jul 03: Paris Accor Arena, France
Jul 23: Raleigh Cater-Finley Stadium , NC
Jul 26: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY
Jul 29: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre , IL
Aug 01: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium , PA
Aug 05: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON
Aug 08: Shakopee Mystic Lake Amphitheater, MN
Aug 12: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ
Aug 16: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO
Aug 19: Kansas City Morton Amphitheater, MO
Aug 22: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV
Aug 26: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB
Aug 29: Vancouver BC Place, BC
Sep 02: San Diego Snapdragon Stadium, CA
Sep 05: Pasadena Rose Bowl, CA
Sep 09: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX
Sep 12: Ridgedale Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, MO
Sep 16: San Antonio Alamodome, TX
Sep 19: Atlanta Truist Park, GA
* Festival date
