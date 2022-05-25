Watch Alanis Morissette join Olivia Rodrigo onstage to duet on You Oughta Know

(Image credit: Lisa A. Walker for The Washington Post via Getty Images / Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Alanis Morissette joined pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo onstage at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles last night (May 24) to duet on her monster hit You Oughta Know.

Having previously shared the spotlight with Avril Lavigne in Toronto last month for a performance of Complicated, Rodrigo welcomed '90s alt. rock superstar Morissette to the stage as her Sour tour reached Los Angeles. Previously, Rodrigo has paid tribute to her alt. rock influences by performing Veruca Salt's Seether and No Doubt's Just A Girl

Watch footage from the Greek Theatre below:

Alanis Morissette joins Olivia Rodrigo on stage in L.A. to perform "You Oughta Know." #sourtour pic.twitter.com/PR5WU3CcqOMay 25, 2022

The two vocalists have bonded before, as they were brought together in October 2021 for a Rolling Stone feature, in which they interviewed one another about songwriting and beginning their careers as child stars.

The Sour tour comes to Europe in June, with Rodrigo kicking off the UK leg at Glasgow's O2 Academy on July 2, and playing further dates in Manchester, Birmingham and London.