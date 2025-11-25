Machine Head announce evening-with Europe and UK shows for May 2026

Machine Head have announced an evening-with tour of Europe and the UK.

Oakland’s groove metal pioneers will return to the other side of the Atlantic in April and May, for a run of dates where they’re set to play extended sets every night. It will mark the first time that they’ve done an evening-with tour since 2020. See all announced dates below.

Tickets are now available for pre-sale. Get yours now via the Machine Head website.

Evening-with tours were a regular practice for Machine Head in the 2010s, especially after they stopped playing festivals in 2014. Frontman Robb Flynn later explained that the band stepped away from the circuit due to burn-out and not feeling connected with the mainstream heavy metal scene.

“I didn’t feel that connection with the audience anymore and I just needed to get my break from it,” he told Bloodstock TV in 2022.

The band returned to festivals in 2022, with a surprise set on the second stage of UK weekender Bloodstock Open Air, and the same year they co-headlined a European run with Amon Amarth.

This August, they returned to Bloodstock, this time as a main-stage headliner. Metal Hammer’s Rich Hobson gave the show a four-and-a-half-star writeup, calling it “an explosive, emotional headline set”. More importantly, my mum gave the show 11 out of 10 on Hammer’s social media and wrote, “Holy shit!”

Machine Head released their latest album, Unatoned, to a positive response in April, including another four-and-a-half-star review from Hammer’s Dom Lawson.

Apr 11: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Apr 13: Hamburg Inselparkhalle, Germany

Apr 15: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Apr 17: Zwickau Stadthalle, Germany

Apr 18: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Apr 19: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Apr 20: Munich TonHalle, Germany

Apr 22: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Apr 23: Marseille Espace Julien, France

Apr 24: Balma Interférence, France

Apr 25: Villava Sala Totem Aretoa, Spain

Apr 27: Madrid Sala Raviera, Spain

Apr 28: Lisbon LAV, Portugal

Apr 29: Málaga Sala París 15, Spain

Apr 30: Varcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain

May 02: Paris L’Olympia, France

May 03: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

May 04: Saarbrücken Saarlandhalle, Germany

May 06: Ludwigsberg MHP Arena, Germany

May 07: Wiesbaden Schlachtof, Germany

May 08: Cologne Palladium, Germany

May 09: Fribourg FRI-Son, Switzerland

May 11: Tilburg Escape Room 013, Netherlands

May 12: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

May 14: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

May 15: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK

May 16 Wolverhampton Civic Hall, UK

May 17: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK