Pixies announce new worldwide tour to celebrate their 40th anniversary

Pixies have announced details of a global tour to celebrate their 40th anniversary next year. Dubbed Pixies 40, the tour will begin in the UK at York Barbican and make six stops across the UK and Ireland, including a date at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The quartet formed in 1986 and played their first gig, at Jack’s Bar in Cambridge, Massachusetts, at the end of that year. Their first release, the imperious Come On Pilgrim mini-album, followed in September, 1987.

The group currently comprise of three original members – singer and guitarist Black Francis, guitarist Joey Santiago and drummer David Lovering – alongside recent addition Emma Richardson, the former Band Of Skulls bassist replacing long-standing member Paz Lenchantin. Original bassist Kim Deal left the band in 2012, famously handing in her notice in a Caffe Nero in the Welsh market town of Monmouth.

Tickets for Pixies 40 go on sale on Friday 26th September. The UK and European tour dates are:

May 20: York Barbican, England

May 21: Dunfermline Alhambra Theatre, Scotland

May 25: Manchester Aviva Studios, England

May 28: London Royal Albert Hall, England

May 31: Limerick Live At The Castle, Ireland



June 2: Dublin Olympia, Ireland

June 30: Berlin Zitadelle Spandau, Germany



July 1: Leipzig Parkhüne Clara-Zetkin-Park, Germany

July 2: Frankfurt Myticket Jahrhuderthalle, Germany

July 14: Milan Parco Della Musica, Italy

July 17: Rottern Maassilo, Netherlands

July 18: Enschede Muziekcentrum, Netherlands

July 19: Heerlen PLT, Netherlands



