Pixies announce new worldwide tour to celebrate their 40th anniversary
The alt-rock trailblazers will play six gigs in the UK and Ireland as part of their Pixies 40 shows
Pixies have announced details of a global tour to celebrate their 40th anniversary next year. Dubbed Pixies 40, the tour will begin in the UK at York Barbican and make six stops across the UK and Ireland, including a date at London’s Royal Albert Hall.
The quartet formed in 1986 and played their first gig, at Jack’s Bar in Cambridge, Massachusetts, at the end of that year. Their first release, the imperious Come On Pilgrim mini-album, followed in September, 1987.
The group currently comprise of three original members – singer and guitarist Black Francis, guitarist Joey Santiago and drummer David Lovering – alongside recent addition Emma Richardson, the former Band Of Skulls bassist replacing long-standing member Paz Lenchantin. Original bassist Kim Deal left the band in 2012, famously handing in her notice in a Caffe Nero in the Welsh market town of Monmouth.
Tickets for Pixies 40 go on sale on Friday 26th September. The UK and European tour dates are:
May 20: York Barbican, England
May 21: Dunfermline Alhambra Theatre, Scotland
May 25: Manchester Aviva Studios, England
May 28: London Royal Albert Hall, England
May 31: Limerick Live At The Castle, Ireland
June 2: Dublin Olympia, Ireland
June 30: Berlin Zitadelle Spandau, Germany
July 1: Leipzig Parkhüne Clara-Zetkin-Park, Germany
July 2: Frankfurt Myticket Jahrhuderthalle, Germany
July 14: Milan Parco Della Musica, Italy
July 17: Rottern Maassilo, Netherlands
July 18: Enschede Muziekcentrum, Netherlands
July 19: Heerlen PLT, Netherlands
Niall Doherty is a writer and editor whose work can be found in Classic Rock, The Guardian, Music Week, FourFourTwo, on Apple Music and more. Formerly the Deputy Editor of Q magazine, he co-runs the music Substack letter The New Cue with fellow former Q colleagues Ted Kessler and Chris Catchpole. He is also Reviews Editor at Record Collector. Over the years, he's interviewed some of the world's biggest stars, including Elton John, Coldplay, Arctic Monkeys, Muse, Pearl Jam, Radiohead, Depeche Mode, Robert Plant and more. Radiohead was only for eight minutes but he still counts it.
