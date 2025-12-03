"We shall finally meet again. See you around Europe...” Gazpacho to play first UK show in four years as they announce UK and European tour
Norwegian proggers Gazpacho released their latest album, Magic 8-Ball, in October
Norwegian proggers Gazpacho will play their first UK show in four years, at the O2 Islington Academy on April 4, they announce today as they share details of their upcoming UK and European tour dates to support their recently released album, Magic 8-Ball. The band have also just shared a new video for their latest single, Starling.
It's the band's first concerted run of live shows since 2022, having played a handful of live shows since, including this year's Cruise To The Edge and an appearance at the Marillion Weekend in Oslo in June
"We are adding an extra touch to the festive season and without fully disclosing all of our plans let us just softly allude to what is coming with the following clues, hints and other clever ways to say that we are going on a tour without saying we are going on a tour even if we are going on a tour which we are," the band say. "The bags are packed. Mostly with equipment, as is our custom, but also with clothes to protect the gear from damage. These clothes may be worn as well. A double whammy.
"Passports are freshened up and looking fantastic! Set lists have been written, memorised and discarded, and that process has been repeated many times, and yes, Starling might still be on the list. Our colleagues and bosses have been notified and have finished complaining about the loss of "the lights of the workplace".
"Tour bus is booked, and they have again refused our demands for a fully stocked and staffed Mexican food buffet on the bus with an open flame grill. "Safety issues", they claim. Tequila is, after all, flammable. That is all we can disclose from HQ so far.
"How should you prepare for the secret event coming up? I suggest buying tickets for all the people you hold dear and treat them to a night of long songs filled with stories of joy and wonder. A Christmas treat for the music lover. See you around Europe, darlings. We shall finally meet again.”
Tickets go on sale on Friday December 5. You can see the full list of dates below.
Gazpacho UK and European tour 2026
Feb 7: NED Utrecht Midwinter Prog
Mar 26: GER Obverhausen Zentrum Altenberg
Mar 27: NED Helmond De Cacaofabriek
Mar 29: NED Zoetermeer Boerderij
Mar 30: BEL Verviers Spirit of 66
Mar 31: GER Neunkirchen Stummsche Reithalle
Apr 2: GER Rüsselsheim Das Rind
Apr 3: FRA Paris Petit Bain
Apr 4: UK London O2 Academy Islington
May 30: NOR Oslo John Dee
