“Contains love songs of every stripe: stressed-out, gooey-eyed, gratuitously horny, blissed out, obsessive and mysterious.” Wet Leg announce second album Moisturizer, share new single Catch These Fists

Wet Leg have announced details of their second album Moisturizer , set for release via Domino on July 11.

The Isle of Wight five-piece, fronted by Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, describe the follow-up to their self-titled 2022 debut album as “fun and freaky and fabulous” and claim it's “punchier, prettier and more perverted where it counts”.

A press statement from the band's record label says that Moisturizer, produced by Speedy Wunderground head honcho Dan Carey, is “an album of manic love songs and well-timed kiss-offs, delivered by a clan of the UK’s most beloved oddballs.”

“We were just kind of having fun and exploring,” says Hester Chambers.



Rhian Teasdale adds, “We focussed on: Is this going to be fun to play live? It was very natural that we would write the second record together.”

The first taste of Moisturizer comes with in the form of new single catch these fists, which the good people at Domino describe as “dance-punk par excellence”, and which we're told was inspired by an interaction with a belligerent man.

Wet Leg - catch these fists (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Furthermore, we're informed that Moisturizer contains “love songs of every stripe: stressed-out, gooey-eyed, gratuitously horny, blissed out, obsessive and mysterious”, and that the record is “unapologetically bolder, stronger and raunchier” than anything the group have released in the past.

The group have also announced a short UK headline tour in May. Wet Leg will call at:



May 21: Birmingham O2 Academy

May 23: London O2 Academy Brixton

May 27: Edinburgh Usher Hall

May 28: Leeds O2 Academy

May 29: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse



Tickets for the tour will be on pre-sale from April 9 at 10am, general sale from April 11 at 10am. Fans can pre-order the album for access to the first pre-sale.

