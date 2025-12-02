Fairport Convention announce Spring tour dates for 2026

Folk rock legends Fairport Convention have announced Spring 2026 tour dates for England and Wales.

With two acclaimed tours last year, as well as hosting and selling out their famed Cropredy festival in Oxfordshire in August, the band are nearing their diamond anniversary in 2027, marking an incredible 60 years in the business.

The tour will once again feature Dave Mattacks on drums. Mattacks returned to the band's line-up in 2023, his first time with the band since the 1990s. Mattacks was a staple part of the band's line-up during the 1970s, having replaced the late Martin Lamble, who was killed when Fairport's van crashed on the M1 in 1969, featuring on albums such as Liege And Lief, Full House and "Babbacombe" Lee.

Simon Nicol on guitar and vocals, Dave Pegg on bass guitar, Ric Sanders on violin and Chris Leslie on fiddle, mandolin and vocals, complete the current touring line-up.

Support on the tour comes from Scottish folk musician Jenn Butterworth, of whom Tradfolk magazine said, "Butterworth shows that you can steal the limelight even from the shadowy environs of the accompanist’s chair; death-defying, finger-bamboozling chord shapes whizz up and down the guitar’s neck, much to the amazement and enticement of the casual listener.”

You can see the full list of dates and ticket details below.

Mar 17: Milton Keynes The Stables

Mar 18: Bury St. Edmunds The Apex

Mar 19: Hunstanton Princess Theatre

Mar 20: Manchester New Century Hall

Mar 21: Buxton Opera House

Mar 22: Barnsley The Lamproom Theatre

Mar 24: Swansea Taliesin Arts Centre

Mar 25: Tewkesbury The Roses Theatre

Mar 26: Exeter Corn Exchange

Mar 27: Bath Corn Exchange

Mar 28: London Union Chapel

Mar 29: Loughborough Town Hall

Mar 31: Southampton Turner Sims

Apr 1: Basingstone The Hayrmarket

Apr 2: Canterbury Colyer-Fregusson

Apr 3: Brighton The Old Market

Apr 4: East Grinstead Chequer Meade Theatre

Apr 5: Harpenden Eric Morecambe Centre

Apr 7: Harrogate Theatre

Apr 8: Sunderland Fire Station

Apr 9: Hexham Queen's Hall

Apr 10: Lytham Lowther Pavillion

Apr 11: Kidderminster Town Hall

Apr 12: Leamington Spa Royal Spa Centre

