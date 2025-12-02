Fairport Convention announce Spring tour dates for 2026
Durable folk rockers Fairport Convention will celebrate their Diamond Anniversary in 2027
Folk rock legends Fairport Convention have announced Spring 2026 tour dates for England and Wales.
With two acclaimed tours last year, as well as hosting and selling out their famed Cropredy festival in Oxfordshire in August, the band are nearing their diamond anniversary in 2027, marking an incredible 60 years in the business.
The tour will once again feature Dave Mattacks on drums. Mattacks returned to the band's line-up in 2023, his first time with the band since the 1990s. Mattacks was a staple part of the band's line-up during the 1970s, having replaced the late Martin Lamble, who was killed when Fairport's van crashed on the M1 in 1969, featuring on albums such as Liege And Lief, Full House and "Babbacombe" Lee.
Simon Nicol on guitar and vocals, Dave Pegg on bass guitar, Ric Sanders on violin and Chris Leslie on fiddle, mandolin and vocals, complete the current touring line-up.
Support on the tour comes from Scottish folk musician Jenn Butterworth, of whom Tradfolk magazine said, "Butterworth shows that you can steal the limelight even from the shadowy environs of the accompanist’s chair; death-defying, finger-bamboozling chord shapes whizz up and down the guitar’s neck, much to the amazement and enticement of the casual listener.”
You can see the full list of dates and ticket details below.
Fairport Convention Spring 2026 Tour Dates
Mar 17: Milton Keynes The Stables
Mar 18: Bury St. Edmunds The Apex
Mar 19: Hunstanton Princess Theatre
Mar 20: Manchester New Century Hall
Mar 21: Buxton Opera House
Mar 22: Barnsley The Lamproom Theatre
Mar 24: Swansea Taliesin Arts Centre
Mar 25: Tewkesbury The Roses Theatre
Mar 26: Exeter Corn Exchange
Mar 27: Bath Corn Exchange
Mar 28: London Union Chapel
Mar 29: Loughborough Town Hall
Mar 31: Southampton Turner Sims
Apr 1: Basingstone The Hayrmarket
Apr 2: Canterbury Colyer-Fregusson
Apr 3: Brighton The Old Market
Apr 4: East Grinstead Chequer Meade Theatre
Apr 5: Harpenden Eric Morecambe Centre
Apr 7: Harrogate Theatre
Apr 8: Sunderland Fire Station
Apr 9: Hexham Queen's Hall
Apr 10: Lytham Lowther Pavillion
Apr 11: Kidderminster Town Hall
Apr 12: Leamington Spa Royal Spa Centre
