Aerosmith removed from Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at Disney World and will be replaced by the Muppets

Aerosmith have been permanently removed from the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster attraction at Disney World in Florida.

The veteran rockers have been the stars of the ride's pre-show video since its launch in 1999, but will now be replaced with a Muppets theme in 2026.

The pre-show video featured the band members and the ride itself was soundtracked by Aerosmith hits including Walk This Way, Dude (Looks Like A Lady) and Sweet Emotion.

And the ride itself saw visitors join an Aerosmith recording session before setting off on a frantic ride in the band's limousine on the way to a gig. A point-of-view video of the ride experience can be viewed below.

The new Muppets theme will see visitors racing to track down members of the Muppets' Electric Mayhem band who have gone missing before a show.

Aerosmith and Yungblud recently released a five-track EP One More Time.

And they have since announced a collaboration with country star Lainey Wilson.

Before the release of One More Time, Aerosmith hadn't released any new music since 2012's Music from Another Dimension! album.

In 2024, Aerosmith announced their retirement from touring due to a vocal cord injury suffered by frontman Steven Tyler, but he has since performed live several times after returning to the stage with the Black Crowes in London last year.

Guitarist Joe Perry said in July that Aerosmith had discussed getting together for a proper send-off after their farewell tour was abandoned in 2023.

He said: "I know there’s gotta be at least another Aerosmith gig, and I’m not looking forward to putting the set list together for that one."