How to watch Alanis Morissette live at Glastonbury 2025

How to watch Alanis Morissette at Glastonbury (Image credit: Getty Images/Scott Dudelson) Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Time: 6.15pm BST

UK coverage - free on BBC iPlayer

It's the week of the Glastonbury festival, with Alanis Morissette ready to play on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury on Friday evening, with the singer/songwriter set to play an hour-long set.

If you didn't manage to secure a ticket (me neither) don't worry as you'll be able to watch Morissette's full performance via the BBC iPlayer at 18:15 BST. And even if you’re out of the country on holiday when Morissette plays Glastonbury, you’ll still be able to stream the event live through a VPN.

The Pyramid Stage is also set to feature Friday sets by artists including Biffy Clyro, Supergrass, and The 1975.

You can find out way more information about line-ups, broadcasters, stage times, the weather and more on our dedicated how to watch Glastonbury 2025 page.

How to watch Alanis Morissette at Glastonbury in the UK

Alanis Morissette will play on Glastonbury's famous Pyramid Stage at 18:15 BST on Friday evening. If you’re in the UK and have a TV licence, you can watch everything live via the BBC iPlayer.

If you're on holiday outside of the UK and don't want to miss the live show, you can watch it live with the help of a VPN. Find details below.

How to watch from anywhere

If you're going to be outside the UK on holiday or travelling with work and don't want to miss Alanis Morissette's Glasto set, you'll still be able to watch with a VPN.

Has Alanis Morissette played Glastonbury before?

Despite releasing 10 albums, selling more than 60 million records around the world - including the massive and hugely influential Jagged Little Pill in 1995 - amazingly, this will be the first time Alanis has ever played at Glastonbury.

Alanis Morissette's 2025 plans

Following Morissette’s Glastonbury set, she’ll further dates in the UK and Ireland before a further run of European dates. The, between Octover 15 - November 2, Alanis will play 8 shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas. Her last studio album was 2022’s The Storm Before The Calm.

Who else is playing Glastonbury?

The Glastonbury 2025 line-up (Image credit: Glastonbury)

Pyramid Stage

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

The 1975: 22:15 - 23:45

Biffy Clyro: 20:15 - 21:15

Alanis Morissette: 18:15 - 19:15

TBA: 16:55 - 17:30

Burning Spear: 15:00 - 16:00

CMAT: 13:30 - 14:30

Supergrass: 12:00 - 13:00

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts: 22:00 - 23:45

Raye: 20:00 - 21:00

Patchwork: 18:15 - 19:15

John Fogerty: 16:30 - 17:30

The Script: 15:00 - 16:00

Brandi Carlile: 13:30 - 14:30

Kaiser Chiefs: 12:00 - 13:00

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

Olivia Rodrigo: 21:45 - 23:15

Noah Kahan: 19:45 - 20:45

Nile Rogers & Chic: 18:00 - 19:00

Rod Stewart: 15:45 - 17:15

The Libertines: 14:00 - 15:00

Celeste: 12:30 - 13:30

The Selecter: 11:15 - 12:00

Other Stage

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

Loyle Carner: 22:30 - 23:45

Busta Rhymes: 20:30 - 21:30

Gracie Abrams: 18:45 - 19:45

Franz Ferdinand: 17:15 - 18:15

Wet Leg: 15:45 - 16:45

Inhaler: 14:15 - 15:15

Rizzle Kicks: 13:00 - 13:45

Fabio & Grooverider & The Outlook Orchestra: 11:30 - 12:30

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Charli XCX: 22:30 - 23:45

Deftones: 20:30 - 21:30

Ezra Collective: 18:45 - 19:45

Amyl & The Sniffers: 17:00 - 18:00

Weezer: 15:30 - 16:30

Beabadoobee: 14:00 - 15:00

Good Neighbours: 12:45 - 13:30

Alessi Rose: 11:30 - 12:15

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

The Prodigy: 21:45 - 23:15

Wolf Alice: 19:45 - 20:45

Snow Patrol: 18:00 - 19:00

Turnstile: 16:30 - 17:30

Joy Crookes: 15:00 - 15:45

Shaboozey: 13:45 - 14:30

Nadine Shah: 12:30 - 13:15

Louis Dunford: 11:15 - 12:00

West Holts Stage

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

Maribou State: 22:15 - 23:45

Badbadnotgood: 20:30 - 21:30

Denzel Curry: 19:00 - 20:00

En Vogue: 17:30 - 18:30

Vieux Farka Toure: 16:00 - 17:00

Glass Beams: 14:30 - 15:25

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: 13:00 - 14:00

Corto.Alto: 11:30 - 12:30

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Doechii: 22:15 - 23:45

Amaarae: 20:30 - 21:30

Greentea Peng: 19:00 - 20:00

Yussef Dayes: 17:30 - 18:30

Kneecap: 16:00 - 17:00

Bob Vylan: 14:30 - 15:30

Nilüfer Yanya: 13:00 - 14:00

Infinity Song: 11:30 - 12:30

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

Overmono: 21:45 - 23:15

Parcels: 20:00 - 21:00

The Brian Jonestown Massacre: 18:30 - 19:30

Goat: 17:00 - 18:00

Black Uhuru: 15:30 - 16:30

Cymande: 14:00 - 15:00

Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble: 12:30 - 13:30

Thandii: 11:00 - 12:00

Woodsies

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

Four Tet: 22:30 - 23:45

Floating Points: 21:00 - 22:00

Pinkpantheress: 19:30 - 20:30

Blossoms: 18:00 - 19:00

Lola Young: 16:30 - 17:30

Shed Seven: 15:15 - 16:00

Fat Dog: 14:00 - 14:45

Myles Smith: 12:45 - 13:30

TBA: 11:30 - 12:15

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Scissor Sisters: 22:30 - 23:45

Tom Odell: 21:00 - 22:00

Father John Misty: 19:30 - 20:30

TV On The Radio: 18:00 - 19:00

Nova Twins: 16:30 - 17:30

Jade: 15:15 - 16:00

Fcukers: 14:00 - 14:45

Sorry: 12:45 - 13:30

The Amazons: 11:30 - 12:15

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

Jorja Smith: 21:30 - 22:45

AJ Tracey: 20:00 - 21:00

St. Vincent: 18:30 - 19:30

Black Country, New Road: 17:00 - 18:00

Djo: 15:30 - 16:30

Sprints: 14:00 - 15:00

Gurriers: 12:30 - 13:30

Westside Cowboy: 11:15 - 12:00

The Park Stage

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

Anohni And The Johnsons: 23:00 - 00:15

Self Esteem: 21:15 - 22:15

Wunderhorse: 19:30 - 20:30

Osees: 18:00 - 19:00

English Teacher: 16:30 - 17:30

Faye Webster: 15:15 - 16:00

Jalen Ngonda: 14:00 - 14:45

John Glacier: 12:45 - 13:30

Horsegirl: 10:30 - 12:10

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Caribou: 23:00 - 00:15

Beth Gibbons: 21:15 - 22:15

TBA: 19:30 - 22:30

Gary Numan: 18:00 - 19:00

Pa Salieu: 16:45 - 17:30

Lucy Dacus: 15:30 - 16:15

Japanese Breakfast: 14:00 - 15:00

Ichiko Aoba: 12:45 - 13:30

Yann Tiersen: 11:10 - 12:10

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

The Maccabees: 21:15 - 22:30

Future Islands: 19:35 - 20:35

Kae Tempest: 18:00 - 19:00

Girl In Red: 16:30 - 17:30

Royel Otis: 15:15 - 16:00

Katy J Pearson: 14:00 - 14:45

Geordie Greep: 12:45 - 13:30

Melin Melyn: 11:30 - 12:15

Visit the official Glastonbury website for a full list of stages and artists.

