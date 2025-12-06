Sleep Token have released the official colouring book you never knew you needed
The masked metal band have teamed up with Rock N’ Roll Colouring, who’ve previously made colouring books for Iron Maiden, Motörhead, Cannibal Corpse and others
Sleep Token have teamed up with Rock N’ Roll Colouring to make an official colouring book centred around the UK masked metal phenomenon.
The Official Sleep Token Colouring Book is available now via Eyesore Merch, after 3,000 copies were added to the band’s official website and sold out over the weekend. A limited-edition version with a specially-made Sleep Token print is also available.
The book features 25 images for fans to colour in, including multiple pieces of artwork themed around this year’s Grammy-nominated album, Even In Arcadia. There are also exclusive band-themed mandala symbols inside.
Rock N’ Roll Colouring have previously collaborated with a host of hard rock and heavy metal royalty, making official colouring books for the likes of Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Thin Lizzy, Motörhead and Cannibal Corpse. These colouring books are also available via the Eyesore site.
The Rock N’ Roll Colouring collaboration continues what has been a landmark year for Sleep Token. They released Even In Arcadia in May, and the album soared to number one on the US Billboard album charts the following week. In June, they headlined Download festival in Donington in front of 80,000 people. Then, from September to October, they toured North America on a completely sold-out run of headline shows.
Last month, it was announced that Sleep Token had been nominated for a number of Grammy Awards. Emergence, Even In Arcadia’s second single, was put up for Best Metal Performance, and Caramel, the second single, was nominated for Best Rock Song. Drummer II could also take home a trophy in his own right for taking part in a cover of Black Sabbath’s Changes, which was recorded live at Ozzy Osbourne’s final show Back To The Beginning and had Yungblud on vocals.
The Grammy ceremony will take place on February 1 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles: the same venue where Sleep Token wrapped up their North American tour in October.
The band’s plans for 2026 are currently unclear, as they have no future live dates announced at time of publications.
Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Metal Hammer and Prog, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, NME and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.
