Guns N' Roses announce two new singles and 2026 world tour

Rock legends Guns N' Roses have announced a 2026 world tour. The band, who completed their What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things tour earlier this month in Mexico City, will return there on March 28 to begin a run of 42 new shows.

After the Mexican date, Guns N' Roses will play nine shows in Brazil before heading north for a pair of Florida bookings. 11 shows in Europe will follow – including the previously announced headline slot at Download 2026 – before the band return to the US for a run of stadium dates. Full dates below.

A Nightrain Fan Club presale will begin at 9am local on Tuesday, November 25 for the European shows, and on Tuesday, December 2 at 10am for the US dates. In both territories, the general sale will begin three days later. North American fans can also sign up for an artist presale.

Guns N' Roses have also confirmed two new single releases. Nothin and Atlas will both be released on December 2. Like the other singles released by Guns N' Roses since their reunion in 2016 (Absurd, Hard Skool, Perhaps and The General), both are songs that have their origins in the sessions for 2008's Chinese Democracy album.

Guns N' Roses 2026 World Tour

Mar 28: Monterrey Tecate Pa’l Norte, Mexico*

Apr 01: Porto Alegre Estádio Beira Rio, Brazil

Apr 04: São Paulo Monsters Of Rock, Brazil*

Apr 07: São José do Rio Preto Alberto Bertelli Lucatto, Brazil

Apr 10: Rio de Janeiro Engenhao, Brazil

Apr 12: Vitoria Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrad, Brazil

Apr 15: Salvador Arena Fonte Nova, Brazil

Apr 18: Fortaleza Arena Castelão, Brazil

Apr 21: Sao Luiz stádio Governador João Castelo “Castelão”, Brazil

Apr 25: Belém do Para Estadio Olimpico do Para “Mangueirão”, Brazil

May 05: Hollywood Hard Rock Hollywood, FL

May 07: Daytona Beach Welcome To Rockville Festival, FL*

Jun 04: Gliwice PreZero Arena Gliwice, Poland

Jun 06: Gliwice PreZero Arena Gliwice, Poland

Jun 10: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Jun 12 - Jun 14: Donington Download Festival, UK*

Jun 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 20: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 23: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Jun 25: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Jun 28: Antwerp AFAS Dome, Belgium

Jul 01: Paris Accor Arena, France

Jul 03: Paris Accor Arena, France

Jul 23: Raleigh Cater-Finley Stadium , NC

Jul 26: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 29: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre , IL

Aug 01: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium , PA

Aug 05: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON

Aug 08: Shakopee Mystic Lake Amphitheater, MN

Aug 12: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Aug 16: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Aug 19: Kansas City Morton Amphitheater, MO

Aug 22: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV

Aug 26: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Aug 29: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Sep 02: San Diego Snapdragon Stadium, CA

Sep 05: Pasadena Rose Bowl, CA

Sep 09: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Sep 12: Ridgedale Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, MO

Sep 16: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Sep 19: Atlanta Truist Park, GA

* Festival date