“This tour is going to be a complete blast." Big Big Train announce Woodcut European and UK tour dates for Autumn 2026
Prog rock septet Big Big Tarin will release their new album, the conceptual Woodcut, in February
Prog rock septet Big Big Train have announced their The Woodcut & Other Stories European and UK tour dates for Autumn 2026.
The band, who will release their latest album, the conceptual Woodcut, through InsideOut Music on February 6, will perform 18 shows across the UK, Belgium, France, Germany, The Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Switzerland, starting at Milton Keynes' The Stables on Friday September 25 and culminating in a show at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire on Saturday Ovtober 17.
“We’re extremely proud of Woodcut and are really looking forward to bringing it to life on stage next autumn as well as exploring various corners of the band’s back catalogue, some of which will be more familiar to fans than others," says singer Alberto Bravin. "We're planning to play for over two hours each night and I can’t wait to get back on the road.”
“This tour is going to be a complete blast," adds drummer Nick D'Virgilio. "As well as the 8 UK shows, it will be great to get back to continental Europe for 10 shows, including performing in Spain and France for the first time, plus our debut indoor shows in Italy. Some of our very best shows recently have been in standing venues, so it will be fun to have two of these in the UK as well.”
Tickets for all shows (except France) go on sale at 10am UK time on Friday November 28. A pre-sale open to members of the band’s Passengers Club and 2026 Tour Patrons opens at 10am UK time on Wednesday November 26 for all shows except Birmingham, Verviers, Aschaffenburg, Pratteln, Glasgow and France.
You can see the full list of dates and ticket link below.
Prog has teamed up with Big Big Train and InsideOut Music to bring you an exclusive Light Without Heat Yellow vinyl copy of Woodcut that you won't be able to purchase anywhere else! You'll also get a lyric sheet for The Sharpest Blade, and a bespoke Big Big Train cover of issue 167 of Prog, also on sale February 6, in our limited edition bundle.
Get yours here before they sell out: https://store.loudersound.com/products/issue-167-big-big-train-magazine-exclusive-bundle
Big Big Train The Woodcut & Other Stories Tour Autumn 2026
Sep 25: UK Milton Keynes The Stables
Sep 26: UK Birmingham The Asylum
Sep 27: UK Bath Komedia
Sep 28: UK Bru St Edmunds The Apex
Sep 30: BEL Verviers The Spirit Of 66
Oct 1: GER Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal
Oct 2: NED Zoetermeer Poppodium Boerderij
Oct 3: NED Uden De Pul
Oct 4: FRA TBA
Oct 6: SPA Madrid La Sala
Oct 7: SPA Barcelona Razzmatazz 2
Oct 9: ITA Schio Teatro Astra
Oct 10: ITA Fontaneto d’Agogna Phenomenon
Oct 11: SWI Prateln Z7
Oct 13: UK Manchester RNCM Theatre
Oct 14: UK Whitley Bay Playhouse
Oct 15: UK Glasgow Slay
Oct 17: UK London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
