Uriah Heep, The Almighty and Doro confirmed for Maid Of Stone festival

Last month, organisers of Kent's Maid Of Stone festival announced that NWOBHM heavyweights Saxon and The Temperance Movement would headline next year's festival, and now they've confirmed two more headliners.

Hard rock pioneers Uriah Heep and Ricky Warwick's reformed rockers The Almighty will share headline duties on the final night of the festival, which takes place at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent, from July 17-19.

“When we became aware both bands were available, it was impossible to choose - we had to find a way to have both," says festival booker Chris Wright. "They’re huge names with huge histories, and having them share the Sunday spotlight just felt right. This is exactly the kind of moment that makes building this festival worthwhile. What a way to close the 2026 show.”

Also confirmed for next year's festival is metal queen Doro, who joins a lineup that also includes the previously announced A Thousand Horses, FM, Anthony Gomes, Danko Jones, The Wildhearts, The New Roses, Tailgunner, Cobra Spell, Häxan, Morganway, Cassidy Paris, Kit Trigg, Silveroller, Crow Black Chicken, The Virginmarys, Chez Kane, Queen Horizon and Battle Born.

The first Maid Of Stone festival in 2023 featured headline sets from The Treatment, Glenn Hughes and Airbourne, while 2024's two-day event was headlined by Wolfmother and Mr Big. This year, Joanne Shaw Taylor and Dirty Honey topped the opening night bill, with Black Stone Cherry and Michael Schenker headlining over the weekend.

Maid Of Stone tickets are on sale now, with adult weekend tickets costing £168 and VIP upgrades available.