I badly need a new portable speaker – here’s why I’m thinking hard about upgrading to Sonos in the Curry’s Black Friday Sonos sale

I’ve put it off for too long: it’s time for a new portable speaker, and right now I’m planning on diving into Curry’s enticing Sonos Black Friday sale , which is packing savings of up to £200 on Sonos gear.

My beloved UE Boom, which I bought back in 2018 and is becoming cracklier than a smashed bag of crisps, just doesn’t cut it anymore, so I’m going to bite the bullet and invest in a nice upgrade for Black Friday. While I was originally just going to pick up the latest version of the UE Boom, I had a read of this positive review my colleague Paul gave of the original Sonos Move portable speaker while browsing other options.

Lo and behold: Currys have the newer version of the Move, complete with Amazon Alexa, on sale for £359, down from £449 – that’s a saving of £91. To be honest, that’s still a little out of my price range, but given the decent reviews for Sonos products generally, I’m thinking about jumping in on the Sonos Roam 2 portable speaker instead, priced at £139 for Black Friday, down from £179, a saving of £40 .

Both the Move and Roam speakers are available in classy black or white editions. It’s always nice to have a choice, right?!

If you’re generally in the market for new speakers and have more cash to splash than I, you can always go big and go home with the Sonos Arc Ultra Sound Bar, on sale at £799, down from £999, a cool saving of £200 . I can’t lie: it looks gorgeous and would be the ideal centrepiece to a home theatre setup, but it’s just way out of my price range for now. One day…anyway, you can also get the Arc in black or white, though surely you’ll go black - who has a white TV?!

