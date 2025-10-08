Marshall turn up the volume on Prime Day with their own Louder For Less sale - save up to $100 on home audio gear

Real music demands real audio gear – and it doesn’t come much more real or authentic than Marshall products. So, when you get a chance to buy some of the company’s iconic speakers and headphones on the cheap, you should seize it with both hands.

So while the last-minute Prime Day music deals continue to roll in, Marshall have muscled in on the action and are holding their Loud For Less sale in the US - and that includes money off the awesome Acton III compact Bluetooth speaker, which is down in price from $299.99 to just $199.99. And that's just one of the products on sale right now.

While the sale isn't currently available in the UK, you can still get a 31% discount on the Acton III on Amazon. It’s down from £259.99 to £179.55 making this a great time pick up this top-performing speaker.

Marshall Loud for Less sale: Save up to $100

There’s loads of great gear in Marshall's Loud For Less sale. Although the majority of discounts are on speakers, there are a few pairs of headphones in there too. In total, there are 15 products going cheap during this retail event, with the biggest price drop of $100 applying to the Acton III and Stanmore III speakers. With discounts this good, you could even treat yourself to more than one item!

Another speaker going for $100 less than the usual price is the Stanmore III. Delivering superb home-filling audio and a re-engineered stereo soundstage, this Bluetooth bad boy is now a snip at $299.99.

The daddy of the Marshall range, the Woburn III, is another speaker that’s been reduced in this sale. If thundering, immersive sound is your thing, then this beefcake won’t let you down. The discount is slightly less here, with the price dropping from $599.99 to $549.99, but it’s still good!

Prefer something smaller? The portable Emberton II may be diminutive but it still comes at a hefty discount, its usual $179.99 price tag having been slashed to just $99.99. Considering it offers powerful 360-degree sound and more than 30 hours of playtime, that’s a pretty tasty deal.

On to the headphones, and the fabulous Marshall Minor IV in-ears have come down from $159.99 to $99. These were named ‘Best budget buds’ in our Best Marshall headphones guide, offering plenty of bang for your buck. Even more so now!

The highly rated Monitor III A.N.C. over-ear headphones have been reduced from $379.99 to $349.99, which may not seem like a lot, but any discount for these cracking noise-cancelling cans is a bonus – especially as they offer up to 100 hours of playtime.

And last but not least, there’s the Major IV on-ear headphones. Solid as they come, these reliable headphones come with a new ergonomic design and a lovely balanced soundstage – not to mention a price reduction of $40 (down from $139.99 to $99.99).

