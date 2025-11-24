I'm shopping for an MP3 player this Black Friday and with 38% off, the stylish Activo P1 is high on my list

The MP3 player is very much back in the spotlight after years in the music wilderness. There's a few reasons for this, from streaming-service fatigue to the greater control MP3 players give you over audio quality and playlisting. And if you're interested in joining the renaissance, Amazon have a brilliant Black Friday deal on the Activo P1. It's down 38% from £399 to £249.

If you want to attach a few extras such as Volcano in-ear headphones and a custom protective case, Amazon have cut the bundle price from £499 to £299 - a nice way to have everything you need right out the box with a 40% saving.

Want more? Then don't forget to check out all of Louder's favourite Black Friday music deals for loads more excellent discounts.

Save 38% (£150) Activo P1 High Resolution Digital Audio Player: was £399 now £249 at Amazon Korean hi-fi upstart Activo has made an extremely powerful little media player in the P1, an Astell & Kern-powered device with as much going for its looks as it has going for its internal tech-smarts. Hi-res Bluetooth connectivity, wired connectivity options including a rare 4.4mm balanced output, 32-bit/384kHz capabilities and that fetchingly futuristic exterior design all combine to make for a suitably superior high-end MP3 player – and can all be yours for 38% less at Amazon this Black Friday.

The Activo P1 earned a rightful spot in our guide to the best MP3 players, beating out some stiff competition as best-in-class for design. It’s a visually striking piece of contemporary tech, blending some tasteful curves with a subtle two-tone from its brushed aluminium body and polycarbonate upper grip.

There’s a lot more going for the Activo P1 than its aesthetics, though. The star of the show, internally speaking, is its Astell&Kern-designed Teraton Alpha sound module, around which the entire device effectively revolves. Thanks to this forward-thinking tech from a top-flight hi-fi manufacturer, the P1 is blessed with some incredible dynamics hitherto un-experienced on similarly-priced devices.

This excellent performance can be enjoyed in a plurality of ways, including via one of two analogue outputs – a 3.5mm headphone out, and a balanced 4.4mm out for the true audiophiles among us. The USB-C port is there for more than charging the battery, too; the P1 can act as a standalone DAC for other devices. Add in some comprehensive Bluetooth connectivity, including AptX HD and LDAC, and you’ve a portable hi-res system with more up its sleeve than most hi-fi devices full-stop.

There’s a lot to love about the Activo P1, but the £400 RRP – even if a steal for the tech that lies beneath – is enough to give any consumer pause for thought. Luckily, it’s Black Friday and Amazon’s got a deal to answer that sole, specific concern: 38% off, amounting to a discount of £150.

A 38% discount on any price is enough to sit up and take notice, but here it amounts to a truly astronomical saving. Tech like this at a price like this doesn’t come along often! If you’re thinking of taking your portable listening seriously, there are few better places to start.