U2 have added a North American leg to next year's Carnaval De Luz Presents: The Greatest Show On Earth world tour.

The newly announced dates follow the band's European commitments and begin on August 13 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. The run is currently scheduled to end on October 18 at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada. Support at the first nine dates of the tour comes from Stephen Wilson Jr., with The War On Drugs playing the remaining shows.

Registration for ticket presales is open now, and the general sale begins on December 4 at 10am ET.

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U2's new album, Carnaval de Luz (Spanish and Portuguese for “Carnival Of Light”), was released earlier this month. Describing the album, Classic Rock writes, "While 2017’s Songs Of Experience managed to be somehow underwhelming and overblown, Carnaval De Luz is the gloriously realised sound of four friends in the studio that hold their musical totems close, but with a fortitude and spirit that can best be described as timeless."

The full list of dates, which begin with a run of shows in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina, is below. Meanwhile, the band have also filmed live versions of 2000's Beautiful Day and the new album's Can't Stop Us Now for SiriusXM’s U2 X-Radio.

U2 — Beautiful Day [Live @ SiriusXM] - YouTube Watch On

U2 — Can't Stop Us Now [Live @ SiriusXM] - YouTube Watch On

U2: Carnaval De Luz Presents: The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour 2027

Feb 23: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico ¢

Feb 26: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico ¢

Feb 28: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico ¢

Mar 02: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico ¢

Mar 10: São Paulo Estádio MorumBIS, Brazil ¢

Mar 12: São Paulo Estádio MorumBIS, Brazil ¢

Mar 14: São Paulo Estádio MorumBIS, Brazil ¢

Mar 16: São Paulo Estádio MorumBIS, Brazil ¢

Mar 23: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina ¢

Mar 25: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina ¢

Mar 27: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina ¢

Mar 29: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina ¢

Apr 26: Stockholm Strawberry Arena, Sweden §

Apr 28: Stockholm Strawberry Arena, Sweden §

Apr 30: Stockholm Strawberry Arena, Sweden §

May 05: Paris Stade de France, France §

May 08: Paris Stade de France, France §

May 09: Paris Stade de France, France §

May 13: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain §

May 15: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain §

May 17: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain §

May 22: Seville Estadio La Cartuj, Spain §

May 24: Seville Estadio La Cartuj, Spain §

May 27: Lisbon Estadio da Luz, Portugal §

May 28: Lisbon Estadio da Luz, Portugal §

Jun 05: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands §

Jun 06: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands §

Jun 09: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands §

Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands §

Jun 18: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK §

Jun 19: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK §

Jun 22: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK §

Jun 25: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK §

Jun 30: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany §

Jul 01: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany §

Jul 05: Milan Stadio San Siro, Italy §

Jul 06: Milan Stadio San Siro, Italy §

Jul 09: Milan Stadio San Siro, Italy §

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Aug 13: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL *

Aug 17: Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium, GA *

Aug 20: Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium, MD *

Aug 26: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ *

Aug 28: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ *

Sep 03: Chicago Soldier Field, IL *

Sep 07: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON *

Sep 09: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON *

Sep 14: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA *

Sep 27: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX ^

Oct 01: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA ^

Oct 02: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA ^

Oct 09: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV ^

Oct 15: Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium, CA ^

Oct 18: Vancouver BC Place, BC ^

¢ with Beck

§ with Wolf Alice

* with Stephen Wilson Jr.

^ with The War On Drugs

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