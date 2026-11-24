Sex Pistols have confirmed that their upcoming tour will make their final shows with Frank Carter.

The punk legends, whose 1977 album Never Mind The Bollocks… Here’s The Sex Pistols! remains a touchstone for the genre, will tour the UK and Ireland with the ex-Gallows and the Rattlesnakes frontman one last time next month.

The shows will commence at the O2 Academy in Leeds on December 4 and conclude at the Eventim Apollo, on their home turf of west London, on December 20. Tickets are on sale now and the full list of dates can be seen below.

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Guitarist Steve Jones comments: “It’s been a glorious ride with Frankie baby, we’ve loved every minute. The shows were spectacular and of course, a big shout out to all the fans. Without you lot, it’s nothing. This is not the end of the Pistols… but let’s see what happens.”

Carter adds: “As a young kid growing up on Sex Pistols, the scale of the opportunity to step into one of the most iconic roles in music history was not lost on me – I never thought for a second that three shows to help save Bush Hall would turn into all this.

“To Steve, Paul and Glen, thank you for trusting me with such an important task. And thanks to the crew and every fan who’s been smiling, dancing and screaming the words back at me all over the world; it has been a huge honour.

“All good things must come to an end, and I’m really looking forward to celebrating my run with the Pistols one last time around our Bloody Kingdom. As always, I’ll see you in the pit.”

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Jones, bassist Glen Matlock and drummer Paul Cook first linked up with Carter in 2024, to play a series of charity shows at Bush Hall in Shepherd’s Bush. The gigs were such a success that the partnership turned into an international touring entity, playing all over the UK, Europe, North America and Oceania.

The collaboration has been widely well received, including a perfect five-star review from Louder’s Paul Brannigan, but one person who wasn’t a fan was original Pistols vocalist John Lyden, AKA Johnny Rotten. The singer told The I that he was “pissed off” at his ex-bandmates for reuniting without him.

“I just thought, ‘They’re absolutely going to kill all that was good with the Pistols by eliminating the point and the purpose of it all,’” he added.

“They’re trying to trivialise the whole show to get away with karaoke, but in the long term, I think you’ll see who has the value and who doesn’t.”

Lydon and his former cohorts first fell out in 2021, due to disagreements over the use of the Pistols’ music in Danny Boyle’s TV drama series Pistol. Jones and Cook successfully sued Lydon after he attempted to block the decision.

It’s unclear what the Pistols have planned for after their final tour dates with Carter, though a reunion with Lydon seems unlikely. In July this year, the singer told Rolling Stone that he’d “never forgive” his ex-bandmates and said that the chances of them getting back together were “in the minus infinities”.

Meanwhile, Carter’s old band Gallows reissued their 2006 debut album Orchestra Of Wolves earlier this month. Despite hopes that the four-piece would reunite for their first shows since 2019, they commented: “Not a reunion. Not a coincidence.”