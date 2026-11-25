In late 2024, out of nowhere, Bobbie Dazzle – AKA Siân Greenaway, once of the stoner band Alunah – unveiled an excellent new millennial glam rock record entitled Fandabidozi, and suddenly she was sharing stages with Alice Cooper, Sweet, Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Lita Ford and Luke Morley of Thunder. Now it’s time for a follow-up, Star Power.

Having come from a very different genre, has the positivity towards Bobbie Dazzle taken you by surprise?

I started Bobbie when I was going through a bit of a bad time, and I knew it would be beneficial. This genre [glam] is about innocence, whimsicality and, above all, fun, but I didn’t expect it to make the connection that it has.

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For a newbie, can you describe the sound?

It’s uplifting glam-prog, with a bit of flute. And a lot of catsuits.

You say “Flutes are sexy”. Please explain.

The flute is a very sensual instrument to me. I mean, you play it with your mouth. It’s floaty and ethereal, kind of dreamy. You can imagine elves skipping through a forest playing the flute, and I find elves very sexy.

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Having toured with so many great acts for Fandabidozi, was there an absolute ‘pinch me’ moment?

When I was offered a spot on tour with Alice Cooper just two months after the release of my first album, I asked myself: “Is this a joke?” Going from playing to 15 people to 5,000 was an incredible jump. And getting to play with Sweet. I wouldn’t have started being Bobbie if it wasn’t for Andy Scott. Going onstage to sing with Sweet… my musical career felt complete.

Album number two, Star Power, picks up right where Fandabidozi signed off.

It does, though with album number two I wanted to take a step up production-wise. But I’m still a new act, and with people discovering me, it made no sense to change things up too much. There had to be consistency.

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Lita Ford adds a scorching guitar solo to album closer Feel It Too…

I played with Lita in 2025 and got to hang out with her. She’s the coolest chick and I felt a real connection with her. I was thrilled that she agreed to be on that song. The very last note your hear on the album is her guitar ringing out – and I absolutely love that.

Gareth McGrillen of the drum-and-bass band Pendulum is a rather more unexpected special guest.

Gareth has written for people like Rihanna so he transcends genres. One day he sent me the idea for Snakes And Ladders, and he plays bass on it, too. It’s great, like Pendulum meets 1974.

Bobbie is signed to Rise Above Records, the label of former Napalm Death and Cathedral singer Lee Dorrian. From the outside it seems an odd match.

I guess so, but Lee is a huge glam-rock fan. He has helped me discover so much obscure but great music. It’s been an awesome collaboration.

What touring plans do you have?

Details are still being worked out, but because of my illness [endometriosis temporarily left Bobbie wheelchair-bound during the Fandabidozi campaign], I really want to make up for that in 2027.

Star Power is out now via Rise Above Records.