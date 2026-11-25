Kansas announce first European tour in more than a decade
Next year's European tour by Kansas will include their fifth UK show ever
US prog legends Kansas have announced their first European tour in 13 years. The dates kick off with a show at the Indigo at the O2 in London on June 3, and climax in Germany at Munich's Circus Krone Bau on July 1.
The London show will be just the fifth time Kansas have played in the UK, following shows at the capital's Shepherd's Bush Empire in 2014 and 2005, and Manchester and London dates with Cheap Trick on the Point Of Know Return tour in 1978.
"We are excited to finally get to perform for our European fans," says frontman Ronnie Platt. “I hope Kansas fans in Europe are ready for high-energy and fun performances. I can’t wait for June!”
Presale tickets for the new shows are available now, while the general sale begins this Friday (November 27) at 10am local time.
Before heading to Europe, Kansas will play US dates in January, February, and March, followed by an appearance on Cruise to the Edge in April, where they'll be joined on board by Asia, Steve Hackett, Big Big Train and more. Full dates below.
Kansas tour dates 2026/2027
Dec 04: Austin ACL Live at The Moody Theater, TX
Jan 15: Santa Ynez Chumash Casino Resort, CA
Jan 16: Las Vegas Penn & Teller Theatre at Rio Hotel & Casino, NV
Jan 17: Chandler Wild Horse Pass at Gila River Casino, AZ
Jan 22: Tacoma Emerald Queen Casino, WA
Jan 23: Airway Heights Spokane Live, WA
Jan 31: Pensacola Saenger Theater, FL
Feb 04: Tulsa Hard Rock Live Tulsa, OK
Feb 05: Norman Riverwind Casino, OK
Feb 06: Newkirk 7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel, OK
Feb 12: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL
Feb 13: Immokalee Seminole Casino, FL
Feb 19: Rockford Hard Rock Live, IL
Feb 20: Gary Hard Rock Casino Northwest Indiana, IN
Feb 26: Mahnomen Shooting Star Casino, MN
Feb 28: Duluth DECC Symphony Hall, MN
Mar 20: Portsmouth Rivers Casino Portsmouth, VA
Apr 02-08: Miami Cruise to the Edge, FL
Jun 03: London Indigo at The O2, United Kingdom
Jun 05: Paris Le Grand Rex, France
Jun 06: Bochum RuhrCongress Bochum, Germany
Jun 07: Rotterdam de Doelen, Netherlands
Jun 09: Oslo Konserthus, Norway
Jun 10/11: Sölvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
Jun 12: Tampere Tampere-Talo, Finland
Jun 13: Helsinki Kulttuuritalo, Finland
Jun 15: Warsaw Letnia Scena Progresji, Poland
Jun 16: Wien Wiener Stadthalle Halle F, Austria
Jun 20: Stuttgart Liederhalle Beethovensaal, Germany
Jun 20: Dessel Graspop, Belgium
Jun 21: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands
Jun 23: Prague o2 Universum, Czech Republic
Jun 25: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark
Jun 26: Hamburg CCH Congress Centrim, Germany
Jun 27: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany
Jun 29: Zurich The Hall Switzerland
Jun 30: Frankfurt MyTicket Jarhunderthalle, Germany
Jul 01: Munich Circus Krone Bau, Germany
Jul 09: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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