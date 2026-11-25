US prog legends Kansas have announced their first European tour in 13 years. The dates kick off with a show at the Indigo at the O2 in London on June 3, and climax in Germany at Munich's Circus Krone Bau on July 1.

The London show will be just the fifth time Kansas have played in the UK, following shows at the capital's Shepherd's Bush Empire in 2014 and 2005, and Manchester and London dates with Cheap Trick on the Point Of Know Return tour in 1978.

"We are excited to finally get to perform for our European fans," says frontman Ronnie Platt. “I hope Kansas fans in Europe are ready for high-energy and fun performances. I can’t wait for June!”

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Presale tickets for the new shows are available now, while the general sale begins this Friday (November 27) at 10am local time.

Before heading to Europe, Kansas will play US dates in January, February, and March, followed by an appearance on Cruise to the Edge in April, where they'll be joined on board by Asia, Steve Hackett, Big Big Train and more. Full dates below.

Dec 04: Austin ACL Live at The Moody Theater, TX

Jan 15: Santa Ynez Chumash Casino Resort, CA

Jan 16: Las Vegas Penn & Teller Theatre at Rio Hotel & Casino, NV

Jan 17: Chandler Wild Horse Pass at Gila River Casino, AZ

Jan 22: Tacoma Emerald Queen Casino, WA

Jan 23: Airway Heights Spokane Live, WA

Jan 31: Pensacola Saenger Theater, FL

Feb 04: Tulsa Hard Rock Live Tulsa, OK

Feb 05: Norman Riverwind Casino, OK

Feb 06: Newkirk 7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel, OK

Feb 12: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Feb 13: Immokalee Seminole Casino, FL

Feb 19: Rockford Hard Rock Live, IL

Feb 20: Gary Hard Rock Casino Northwest Indiana, IN

Feb 26: Mahnomen Shooting Star Casino, MN

Feb 28: Duluth DECC Symphony Hall, MN

Mar 20: Portsmouth Rivers Casino Portsmouth, VA

Apr 02-08: Miami Cruise to the Edge, FL

Jun 03: London Indigo at The O2, United Kingdom

Jun 05: Paris Le Grand Rex, France

Jun 06: Bochum RuhrCongress Bochum, Germany

Jun 07: Rotterdam de Doelen, Netherlands

Jun 09: Oslo Konserthus, Norway

Jun 10/11: Sölvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 12: Tampere Tampere-Talo, Finland

Jun 13: Helsinki Kulttuuritalo, Finland

Jun 15: Warsaw Letnia Scena Progresji, Poland

Jun 16: Wien Wiener Stadthalle Halle F, Austria

Jun 20: Stuttgart Liederhalle Beethovensaal, Germany

Jun 20: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 21: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

Jun 23: Prague o2 Universum, Czech Republic

Jun 25: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 26: Hamburg CCH Congress Centrim, Germany

Jun 27: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

Jun 29: Zurich The Hall Switzerland

Jun 30: Frankfurt MyTicket Jarhunderthalle, Germany

Jul 01: Munich Circus Krone Bau, Germany

Jul 09: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI

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