Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian has revealed that a “very, very big band” were set to reunite after 10 years at Ozzy Osbourne’s final show Back To The Beginning, before pulling out of the lineup.

On pro-wrestler and Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho’s podcast Talk Is Jericho, the thrash metal musician is asked how his band ended up playing a cover of Black Sabbath’s Into The Void at the event last July, which marked Sabbath’s last time onstage before Osbourne died aged 76 later that month.

Ian says that Anthrax were initially hoping to cover Sabbath Bloody Sabbath. However, they were unable, due to it being claimed by Disturbed frontman David Draiman. Draiman later relinquished it to Guns N’ Roses when the hard rock veterans joined the lineup.

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The guitarist adds that Into The Void is his favourite Sabbath song, but that it too was unavailable at first, as an unnamed band already had it. When said band dropped out, though, the track was again up for grabs.

Elaborating on the mystery band who almost played Back To The Beginning, Ian continues: “I won’t say who it was, because I don’t know if they want us to talk about this, but there was a very, very big band who was initially on the list of bands playing – a very, very big band that hadn’t played in about 10 years.”

He adds: “They’re since back on tour now, but they decided that this wasn’t the way … Anyway, they were doing Into The Void, and when they decided they weren’t going to be on Back To The Beginning, that’s how Into The Void became available.”

Although Ian doesn’t name names, two bands who roughly fit the guitarist’s timeline – prog rock legends Rush and grunge stars Soundgarden – have each given statements saying that they were invited to attend the event but couldn’t make it.

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Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson, whose band last toured in 2015 before reuniting without late drummer Neil Peart earlier this year, told Loudwire in March 2025 that he and singer/bassist Geddy Lee “were asked to be a part of” Back To The Beginning. However, “other things came up”.

Similarly, Soundgarden, who disbanded in 2017 following singer/guitarist Chris Cornell’s suicide, were listed on the Back To The Beginning poster but ultimately didn’t appear.

The surviving members explained their absence in a statement shortly after the show: “We are super bummed and regret that we were unable to coordinate the schedules of our individual and collective projects to attend and contribute to the festival.”

Soundgarden previously covered Into The Void, with the lyrics replaced by words of protest from Native American figure Chief Seattle, and included it on a 1992 reissue of their album Badmotorfinger. The reinterpretation was nominated for the 1993 Grammy Award For Best Metal Performance.

Metal Hammer has approached the Osbournes’ representatives for comment.

Held on July 5, 2025, Back To The Beginning took place at the 40,000-capacity Villa Park stadium in Aston, Birmingham: a stone’s throw from where Osbourne grew up. Osbourne headlined in a dual performance, playing songs with both the original Sabbath lineup and his solo band. As well as Anthrax and Guns N’ Roses, the support lineup included Metallica, Tool, Gojira, Mastodon and many more.

The sold-out all-day event was live-streamed around the world, with an estimated five million people tuning in. All proceeds went to the local charities Acorns Children’s Hospice, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Cure Parkinson’s. A concert film hit cinemas on October 28 and will get a home release on December 11.

Anthrax recently released Cursum Perficio, their first new album in a decade, and are lined up to support fellow thrashers Megadeth on a North American tour from May to June, then again in September. See dates below.

Anthrax: First New Album in 10 Years & Their Ozzy Farewell - YouTube Watch On