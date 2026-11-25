For the second year in a row, Bryan Adams has hooked up with a stellar cast of Canadian musicians to release a Christmas album.

Bryan Adams & Friends' Great Big Holiday Jam (2026) finds Adams performing several well-seasoned seasonal classics with Sarah McLachlan, Blue Rodeo, The Trews, The East Pointers and Lindsay Ell, and the entire ensemble comes together to perform the first single from the album, a version of Slade's evergreen Merry Xmas Everybody.

Other songs from the new album include Adams and McLachlan collaborating on a version of John Lennon and the Plastic Ono Band's 1971 single Happy Xmas (War Is Over), and the same pair's version of Winter Wonderland, a song that's previously appeared on Christmas albums by Tony Bennett and Elvis Presley, and was covered by Ozzy Osbourne with actress and singer Jessica Simpson on 2003's The Osbourne Family Christmas Special TV show.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

Adams's album is the second edition of what now appears to be an annual event (just like Christmas itself!), following last year's release, which put the singer in the studio with Alessia Cara, Alan Doyle, Barenaked Ladies and The Sheepdogs.

Great Big Holiday Jam (2026) will be released via streaming services on December 7, the same day a film about the recording of the album premieres on Canadian channel CityTV. Full tracklist below.

Adams released a new solo album, How’s It Goin’, last month.

Bryan Adams & Friends - Merry Xmas Everybody - YouTube Watch On

Bryan Adams & Friends: A Great Big Holiday Jam (2026) tracklist

1. Merry Xmas Everybody (Bryan Adams, Sarah McLachlan, Blue Rodeo, The Trews, The East Pointers, Lindsay Ell)

2. Christmas Must Be Tonight (Blue Rodeo)

3. Blue Christmas (Lindsay Ell)

4. Winter Wonderland (Bryan Adams, Sarah McLachlan)

5. Song For A Winter’s Night (Blue Rodeo)

6. Xmas (Merry Christmas) (The Trews)

7. Christmas in Killarney (The East Pointers)

8. River (Sarah McLachlan)

9. Merry Christmas Baby (Lindsay Ell)

10. Merry Christmas (Bryan Adams, Sarah McLachlan)

11. Happy Xmas (War Is Over) (Bryan Adams, Sarah McLachlan)

12. The Christmas Spirit (Bryan Adams)

13. Run Rudolph Run (Bryan Adams, The Trews)

14. Wintergreen (The East Pointers)