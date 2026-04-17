The vinyl rescue kit: 8 budget buys to protect and enhance your Record Store Day finds

The Record Store Day 2026 hype is ramping up, and by now you've probably got your wishlist locked in ahead of the big day.

But have you thought beyond the records themselves? Sure, picking up a bunch of rarities and exclusives is going to deliver the biggest buzz and fuel your VAS (vinyl acquisition syndrome) the most, but it's important to understand the need to protect your records for their long-term survival and optimal audio; and that's why I've compiled this quick guide to the essentials every vinyl collector needs: a vinyl rescue kit, if you will.

Below, you'll find everything from tried-and-tested vinyl cleaners and a vinyl brush for eliminating dust-gathering static from your records, to storage units to prevent grime or warping and inner sleeves to ensure your records are well looked after and stored correctly. You're welcome!

Here at Louder, we also have guides covering portable record players, budget turntables and record players for beginners. And, if you want to listen to your records in private, we also have a list of the best headphones for vinyl listening.