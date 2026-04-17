The vinyl rescue kit: 8 budget buys to protect and enhance your Record Store Day finds
Other than the vinyl itself, these Record Store Day essentials will keep your new wax in mint condition and sounding great
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The Record Store Day 2026 hype is ramping up, and by now you've probably got your wishlist locked in ahead of the big day.
But have you thought beyond the records themselves? Sure, picking up a bunch of rarities and exclusives is going to deliver the biggest buzz and fuel your VAS (vinyl acquisition syndrome) the most, but it's important to understand the need to protect your records for their long-term survival and optimal audio; and that's why I've compiled this quick guide to the essentials every vinyl collector needs: a vinyl rescue kit, if you will.
Below, you'll find everything from tried-and-tested vinyl cleaners and a vinyl brush for eliminating dust-gathering static from your records, to storage units to prevent grime or warping and inner sleeves to ensure your records are well looked after and stored correctly. You're welcome!
Here at Louder, we also have guides covering portable record players, budget turntables and record players for beginners. And, if you want to listen to your records in private, we also have a list of the best headphones for vinyl listening.
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Scott has spent 37 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, highlights deals, and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 12 years, Scott has written more than 11,500 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from news and features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.