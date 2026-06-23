The home hi-fi system has changed a lot over the years, from turntables and radio receivers to cassettes, CDs and wireless streaming – and right back round to turntables again. The vinyl revival’s old news by now, but turntables are still a new addition to many an audio set-up, from baby’s first hi-fis to well-established living-room stacks.

If you’ve been umming and ahhing about adding a turntable to your own setup, you can take a look at our guide to the best Prime Table turntable deals - but if you want something straight off the bat, there's money off both the Sony PS-LX3BT and Sony PS-LX5BT wireless Bluetooth turntables over at Amazon.

Save 20% ($101.99) Sony PS-LX5BT wireless Bluetooth turntable: was $499.99 now $398 at Amazon Sony’s PS-LX5BT is a marriage of great sound and foolproof operation, being a fully-automatic turntable equipped with a decent built-in MM cartridge and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth transmission. No set-up needed, either – just slide its sleek form slickly into your system and you’re off to the races. Prime Day has made it something of a steal, too, with a US-only discount of 20%. That’s about $100 off, and a low barrier of entry to the world of quality wireless vinyl.

The Sony PS-LX series comprises two variants of Bluetooth-enabled automatic turntable. The LX3BT is the cheaper of the two and is a very user-friendly affair, with full auto playback controlled by some slick buttons at the front. It’s a functionally plug-and-play device, with no calibration or counterweighting necessary. Even the moving-magnet cartridge with which it’s equipped is a fully built-in thing, furnished with a warm-sounding replaceable stylus.

The LX3BT is the more expensive of the two but that extra dough buys you a few functional upgrades, a smarter-looking aluminium platter and a better tonearm, replete with a more detailed cartridge/stylus assembly. Both turntables share the same design language, and, more or less, the same essential features – features which make them extremely attractive for newbies to the vinyl revival.

The automatic mechanism is one such feature, as is the built-in phono preamp that makes plugging into existing hi-fi systems a breeze. More important, though, is the Bluetooth connectivity. Both the LX3BT and LX5BT support aptX Adaptive Bluetooth transmission, so you can cast hi-res audio of your records to a Bluetooth receiver of your choosing. It’s nifty stuff, and dynamite for the hybrid hi-fi.

I’ll be the first to admit that Sony’s prices are a little pricey, generally – and that here, the LX series faces stiff competition from a suite of the best budget turntables. But with Amazon Prime Day, Sony gets the upper hand thanks to these lovely deals.

Want more? Want something to play on your new turntable? Take a look at our Prime Day vinyl deals and for everything else, check out Louder's hand-picked Prime Day music deals.