Chris Campbell, longtime bassist with Bob Seger's Silver Bullet Band, has died at the age of 78.

The news was confirmed in a social media post shared by Jim "Moose" Brown, who joined the Silver Bullet Band on guitar and keyboards for Seger's Face The Promise tour.

"I’m so sad to hear of the passing of my pal Chris Campbell, long-time member of Bob Seger’s Silver Bullet Band," wrote Brown. "When I joined the band in 2006, Chris had already been with Bob for over 35 years! I’m so honoured to have had the opportunity to share the stage with him all the years I was there. We had so many laughs and incredible musical moments together.

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"Bob Seger and the SBB were the soundtrack of my young life and an inspiration to my musical dreams. Campbell’s musicianship was embedded all over those records, and he was one of the best ever."

Campbell originally hooked up with Seger in Detroit in 1970, when Bob Seger System bassist Dan Honaker broke his wrist in a motorbike accident just ahead of the Mongrel tour. Honaker returned to contribute to 1972's Smokin' O.P.'s album, before Campbell was recalled when Seger put the Silver Bullet Band together to record 1974's Seven. The same year, the band played over 250 live shows.

"We played a lot – a lot," Campbell told Classic Rock in 2013. "We did so many shows you couldn’t not be tight. Practice makes perfect – and we were kind of beyond practice in a way."

Campbell played on every subsequent album credited to Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, from 1976's breakthrough live album Live Bullet to 1995's It's a Mystery. He also played on the title track of 2017's I Knew You When album (a song written 20 years earlier) and was onstage for the band's final live dates in 2019.

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"This is my life, and I’m very happy with it," he told Rolling Stone in 2011. "I have wonderful kids and a good life, and we’re all friends. We’re all very fortunate. There’s no animosity and no fighting. Bob is our rock, our patriarch. We all look up to him. He’s so easy to work with. He’s a wonderful man, just as a human being."