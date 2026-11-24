Peter Gabriel teams up with his daughter Melanie on Yes It Will Go, his heartfelt new single, and the penultimate release ahead of his latest album, o\i, which he releases through Real World on November 27.

"I've got some lovely singing from my daughter Melanie on the end of it and it's a personal song for me," Gabriel reveals of the new track, the Bright-Side Mix by Mark ‘Spike’ Stent, which is out today on the frost or beaver moon.

“If you look at the chronological history of the development of all the songs this was probably the newest, but it was one the most emotional, so I am quite close to it," he continues.

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“I was trying to convey a sense that everything is in flux, it's all changing and the things that look permanent won't be. In addition, everything is also being accelerated with AI - along with the changes from climate change. There are all sorts of fundamental transitions that are happening so fast to us, and we need to be able to make ourselves more flexible and plastic to respond to them. It's going to be more-and-more important personally and as a society that we can accept that we're in a rapidly changing environment and adapt and plan for it, as much as we can.

“The negative is that you're having to learn to let go of a lot - to handle loss. At the same time as this loss I think there is hope that grows from that act of letting go, that acceptance that things are always going to be changing. Nothing ever stays the same. Maybe, ‘the same as it ever was’ has flipped around to become ‘changing, as I ever was’.

“Loss and suffering are part of life and that's how we learn: we've probably evolved as a result. Finding a way through everything that gets thrown at us is crucial.

“On the musical side of things, I'm so lucky to have had all these years working with Tony Levin because when these very naked moments happen with the piano and bass, he's always playing beautifully, choosing just the right notes and the right amount of notes. It's not just getting the right notes that are appropriate to the chords, it's just as much knowing when not to play. Silence is the clay from which we work, and knowing when to leave things empty is just as important as building structure or filling it.

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“I love the brass lines here too and Josh Shpak plays them really soulfully. It put a big smile on my face when I heard how miserable it was!”

As always, Gabriel has selected specific cover art for the new release, this time Soul City (Pyramid of Oranges), a 1967 piece by South African artist Roelof Louw.

“In a sense there are two forces at work, there's the pyramid which for most of us is a symbol of permanence, but it's made up of oranges which we know will rot in the week," Gabriel says of the work. "Of all the images on the record this one, I think, was right on the spot. Other images we have create mood or encompass some of what the songs are trying to say, but this one hundred percent nailed it.

“One of the ideas that Roelof Louw had when he created this was that it was going to be a participation piece from the outset, that it wasn't just a static finished piece. People coming to the gallery were allowed to grab the oranges and eat them and so change the form of the work. There was a whole movement of this interactive participatory art, and then there was ludic art which I also loved, which was about play. Play has always been hugely important for me because in play we return to our childlike state and are just curious - we want to have fun and discover things.”

o\i will be available as a four-CD pack featuring both the Bright-Side mixes by Mark ‘Spike’ Stent and the Dark-Side mixes by Tchad Blake of all 13 tracks, as well as separately as double vinyl albums. The digital-only Dolby Atmos In-Side mix is again shaped by Hans-Martin Buff, who won Best Immersive Mix Engineer at the Grammys for his work on i/o.

Pre-order o\i.

Peter Gabriel - Yes, It Will Go (Bright-Side Mix) - YouTube Watch On