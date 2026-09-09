Audio masters Pro-Ject bring the “mechanical soul” of the open road to the home with new Harley-Davidson turntable
The new heavy-duty, belt-driven record player takes its inspiration from Harley-Davidson's iconic bar and shield logo
Austrian audio firm Pro-Ject have teamed up with Harley-Davidson for a new turntable which is said to bring the “mechanical soul of the open road to your living space”.
The two-speed, belt-driven unit’s plinth design has been inspired by the iconic Harley-Davidson “Bar & Shield” logo and whole turntable has been created from polished aluminium and stainless steel, while it also has a leather mat to represent the motorcycle brand’s bike saddle.
Getting into the “engine” of the Harley-Davidson turntable, and you’ll find a diamond-cut aluminium sub-platter and heavy glass main platter, an 8.6” aluminium S-shaped tonearm, a DC/AC generator, a Pick It Pro Moving Magnet cartridge, height-adjustable feet for total balance and a heavy duty Record Puck for keeping your vinyl on top of the platter.
Pro-Ject say: "Every edge, every curve is a deliberate nod to over a century of American motorcycle heritage – reborn here as a platform for pure high-end audio performance.
“The glass platter is a heavy, zero-resonance design. The high mass of the platter produces the tightest and most accurate playback speeds and at the same time, allows you to see the stunning turntable and all of its high-quality parts and incredible build quality – avoiding the flaws of plastic or lightweight construction.
“Find your groove. Hold your speed.”
Coming in at €2590, this unit definitely can't be classed as a budget turntable, but if you'd like further details on the Harley-Davidson record player, visit the official Pro-Ject website.
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Specs
- Speed: 33, 45 (electronic speed change)
- Drive principle: belt drive
- Platter: 300 mm glass with leather mat
- Mains bearing: Stainless steel/brass
- Tonearm: 8,6” S-shape aluminium with SME-headshell
- Effective arm length / mass: 8,6“ (218,5 mm) / 23,8g
- Overhang: 18,5 mm
- Included accessories: Leather it, Record Puck
- Power supply: 15V DC / 800 mA (universal)
- Power connection: 110/240 Volt - 50 or 60 Hz
- Power consumption: 4W max / 0W standby
- Dimensions (W x H x D): 543 x 124 x 437mm
Scott has spent 37 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, highlights deals, and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 12 years, Scott has written more than 11,500 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from news and features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.
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