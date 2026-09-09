Austrian audio firm Pro-Ject have teamed up with Harley-Davidson for a new turntable which is said to bring the “mechanical soul of the open road to your living space”.

The two-speed, belt-driven unit’s plinth design has been inspired by the iconic Harley-Davidson “Bar & Shield” logo and whole turntable has been created from polished aluminium and stainless steel, while it also has a leather mat to represent the motorcycle brand’s bike saddle.

Getting into the “engine” of the Harley-Davidson turntable, and you’ll find a diamond-cut aluminium sub-platter and heavy glass main platter, an 8.6” aluminium S-shaped tonearm, a DC/AC generator, a Pick It Pro Moving Magnet cartridge, height-adjustable feet for total balance and a heavy duty Record Puck for keeping your vinyl on top of the platter.

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Pro-Ject say: "Every edge, every curve is a deliberate nod to over a century of American motorcycle heritage – reborn here as a platform for pure high-end audio performance.

“The glass platter is a heavy, zero-resonance design. The high mass of the platter produces the tightest and most accurate playback speeds and at the same time, allows you to see the stunning turntable and all of its high-quality parts and incredible build quality – avoiding the flaws of plastic or lightweight construction.

“Find your groove. Hold your speed.”

Coming in at €2590, this unit definitely can't be classed as a budget turntable, but if you'd like further details on the Harley-Davidson record player, visit the official Pro-Ject website.

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(Image credit: Pro-Ject/Harley-Davidson)

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