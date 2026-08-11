Amazon Stir It Up by spinning up to 30% off one of my favourite House Of Marley turntables

Here at Louder, we’re big fans of House Of Marley’s range of audio products – especially the company’s selection of turntables. And if you’ve been thinking about taking the plunge, now is a great time to do just that because there’s currently deals on two of their record players in both the US and UK.

The first is a brilliant saving of 30% on the Stir It Up Lux, which has been reduced on Amazon US by 30% – down from $399.99 to $279.99. And UK music fans haven’t been left out in the cold either, because you can pick up the same model with a 14% price cut, with Amazon UK taking the price down from £349.99 to £299.99.

Save up to 30% on the House Of Marley Stir it Up Lux turntable

The Lux is an upgraded version of the original Stir It Up turntable and offers “improved sound quality, performance and next level tracking”. Made from sustainable and recycled materials, this is an excellent record player, with a top-tier discount.

The Lux was unveiled back in August 2023 and was introduced to the market as an upgrade to the original model. As you would expect from a House Of Marley product, the Lux has been crafted using sustainable and recycled materials. It has an elliptical stylus, an aluminium head-shell, a bamboo plinth and includes a glass platter along with an anti-skate mechanism, in-built phono pre-amp and Bluetooth 5.3.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

However, if you’re looking to get your hands on new turntable with a pair of speakers included, then the original Stir it Up is also available at a reduced cost as a package with two bookshelf 10W speakers.

On Amazon US, it’s down 11% from $449.99 to $399.99, but the biggest saving is in the UK, with Amazon knocking the price down by 21%, slashing the cost from £379.99 to £299.99.

This is an easy to set up system, and is a great choice of beginner turntable. It’s a two-speed, belt-driven unit with Bluetooth 5.3 and in our House Of Marley Stir It Up review, we awarded in 4.5 stars thanks to its sound, eco-friendly design and overall performance.

House Of Marley was founded by Bob Marley's son Rohan and the audio firm's commitment to sustainability is one of their core values. They are linked with One Tree Planted and the Surfrider Foundation.

You can find out more about House of Marley's support for the drive towards global reforestation and ocean preservation on the Project Marley website.