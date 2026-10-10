Mastodon to release Marrow Deep Bone Dust edition vinyl containing fragments of actual mastodon fossil

Mastodon are to release a very limited edition 2LP vinyl version of their latest album Marrow Deep – with fragments of actual mastodon fossil pressed into the records.

Only 170 of the double vinyl 'Bone Dust Edition' of Marrow Deep are being made available, due to the "finite quantity of bone dust available."

Fans are required to enter a raffle through Loma Vista Recordings for a chance to purchase one of the sets at a cost of $150.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

They are only available for shipping to the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The idea was hatched by bassist Troy Sanders.

The band say: "About 20 years ago, we were given a giant bag of mastodon teeth. Not display-worthy fossils, but a collection of teeth that left us wondering what to do with them.

"Troy eventually had the wild idea to turn them into powder and press them directly into a vinyl record. Huge thanks to Loma Vista Recordings for connecting us with Waxworks to make this dream a reality."

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Bone Dust package also includes a certificate of authenticity.

Sanders adds: "How cool is it to juxtapose something with 11,000 year old fossils with a modern 2026 Mastodon record?"

The process of sprinkling the fossil dust into the vinyl wax before pressing was assisted by a geologist from the University of Georgia. A video detailing the work can be viewed below.

Marrow Deep was released in August, following the departure and subsequent death of founding guitarist Brent Hinds.

Metal Hammer's review of the record describes it as the band having "snatched joy from the jaws of heartbreak."

10,000 years in the making, the rare and unique, Bone Dust Vinyl, made with real Mastodon bone dust! - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Loma Vista Recordings)

(Image credit: Loma Vista Recordings)